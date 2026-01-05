Member Login
With an 8.7% forecast dividend yield, is this top FTSE 100 passive income stock an unmissable bargain?

This FTSE 100 income stock has a dividend yield higher than all others on the index. And its payout’s forecast to rise further.

James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Based on a current (5 January) share price of 262.4p, and dividends paid over the past 12 months of 21.48p, Legal & General’s (LSE:LGEN) stock’s yielding an amazing 8.2%. At the moment, it’s higher than all others on the index of the UK’s 100 largest listed companies.

However, such an impressive yield could be a sign that investors have their doubts that the payout will be maintained. In return for continuing to hold the financial services group’s shares, they are demanding a higher reward.

As the table below shows, the stock’s offered an above-average dividend for the past decade, but a struggling share price has pushed its yield higher over the past four years or so.

Financial yearDividend (pence)Share price (pence)Yield (%)
31.12.1513.40267.805.0
31.12.1614.35247.605.8
31.12.1715.35273.305.6
31.12.1816.42231.007.1
31.12.1917.57303.005.8
31.12.2017.57266.206.6
31.12.2118.45297.506.2
31.12.2219.37249.507.8
31.12.2320.34251.108.1
31.12.2421.36229.809.3
Source: London Stock Exchange Group/company reports

Further rises

The group’s directors have stated that it’s their intention to increase the payout by 2% a year from 2025-27. Not surprisingly, analysts are reflecting this in their forecasts. If their estimates prove to be correct, the forward (2027) yield is 8.7%, assuming the share price remains unchanged.

Financial yearForecast dividend (pence)Implied yield (%)
31.12.2521.798.3
31.12.2622.238.5
31.12.2722.748.7
Based on a share price at 5.1.26 of 262.40p

But if the company’s earnings were to fall, it’s likely that its dividend would be cut. However, in my opinion, Legal & General looks to be well positioned to grow its profit over the coming years.

That’s because it has a strong balance sheet. One calculation of strength is the Solvency II ratio. This is a European Union standard measure of financial strength in the insurance industry. At 30 June 2025, Legal & General’s was 217%. In 2024, the average for UK companies in the sector was 194%.

A poor share price performance

Principally for its generous yield, I think the stock’s one to consider. No other on the FTSE 100 offers a return above 8%. However, there are challenges, which could weigh on the group’s share price. And these same risks could explain its underwhelming share price performance in recent years.

The group operates in an increasingly competitive industry. Smaller new entrants have a lower cost base, which means they can provide services cheaper than their larger rivals.

Also, the group’s balance sheet contains over £500bn of equities, bonds, and investment property. As the group itself acknowledges: “Investment market performance and conditions in the broader economy may adversely impact earnings, profitability or surplus capital.

But I remain optimistic. The group has a huge pipeline of pension schemes that it’s looking to acquire and manage.

And during the six months ended 30 June 2025, core earnings per share increased by 9% compared to a year earlier. The company’s directors also reconfirmed their commitment to deliver £5bn of dividends and share buybacks up until 2027.

At the end of 2019 — when the group’s shares were changing hands for more than £3 — it was valued at just over £18bn. Today, it’s market cap is £14.9bn.

Since then, changes to accounting standards have made it difficult to compare like with like. But the value of the group’s investments is roughly the same as it was and, at 31 December 2019, its Solvency II ratio was 177%.

In other words, I reckon it’s in better shape now than it was six years ago. This makes it more likely to continue to grow its dividend and could be an indication that its shares are undervalued. On this basis, I reckon Legal & General’s shares are worth considering.

James Beard has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended London Stock Exchange Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

