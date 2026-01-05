Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What’s next for the best-performing FTSE 250 stock of 2025?

What’s next for the best-performing FTSE 250 stock of 2025?

Pan African Resources soared to record highs in 2025, fuelled by gold demand. But will a shifting economic climate spell trouble for the FTSE 250 miner?

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Back in 2023, Pan African Resources (LSE: PAF) wasn’t part of the FTSE 250. In fact, it was little more than a penny stock, trading at around 11p a share. Fast forward a few years and the company’s leading the UK’s mid-cap index by price performance. At 121p a share, it’s up over 250% in the past 12 months.

I’ll admit, mining isn’t a sector I pay much attention to as the potential volatility is outside of my usual risk tolerance. Still, it’s fair to say I regret missing this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So for those investors who did get in on the action, the question is: will it keep climbing, or is it time to cash in?

Let’s take a closer look.

The gold factor

Last year (2025) saw an historic 65% gold price rally, the strongest annual gain since 1979. But that alone wasn’t the only factor that drove Pan African’s success. The company compounded its gains with aggressive cost management and strategic execution of transformative production expansion projects.

Now, as the company prepares for 2026, the sustainability of these gains depends heavily on gold price stability — a variable beyond management control. Success hinges on how well it can weather the increasing likelihood of a gold price correction. 

Operational strength

In 2025, Pan African’s revenue surged 44.5% to $540m while profit nearly doubled 78.4% to $140.6m. That was largely driven by a 35.7% increase in the average gold price to $2,730 per ounce. But more importantly, the company achieved a profit margin of 70.9% on AISC (all-in sustaining costs), compared to just 32.8% in FY2024 — a dramatic expansion of earning power.

Operationally, Pan African commissioned two major projects ahead of schedule. The Mogale Tailings Retreatment (MTR) plant contributed 22,000 ounces of low-cost production in H2 FY2025, and Tennant Mines in Australia achieved its first gold pour in May.

This positioned the company for 40% production growth to around 285,000 ounces in FY2026. With AISC expected to fall to around $1,500 per ounce while production scales, the company could be entering a period of exceptional profitability — if gold prices hold.

This is where the investment thesis becomes precarious. Analyst gold forecasts for 2026 range from bearish ($3,360) to ultra-bullish ($5,000), with meaningful probability assigned to each outcome. The World Gold Council identifies a 20% probability of a 5%-20% correction if the Trump administration’s policies succeed, triggering higher interest rates and USD strength.

Some fear this scenario could push gold below $4,000. On the bullish side, continued geopolitical risk and Fed rate cuts could support a push towards $4,800 or higher.

My verdict

This is a classic risk/reward play. For existing shareholders, locking in gains couldn’t hurt — but there may be more to come. For new investors, there’s a chance it could go either way.

In my opinion, what matters most is how well the company has exhibited operational efficiency in 2025. When thinking long-term, that’s what to look for in a company. Whether gold dips or not, I think Pan African Resources is a stock worth considering as a long-term gold play.

If it continues to operate with the same strength it exhibited in 2025, it could one day be a major FTSE 100 miner.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Dividend Shares

A £5-a-day stock market plan for a 4-figure second income stream

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the process of generating income from the stock market even with a modest regular amount, benefitting…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Could 2026 be the year the Greggs share price recovers?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the Greggs share price and explores whether there's any value left in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m targeting £42,949 in dividend income for my retirement from £20,000 in this 10.2%-yielding FTSE 250 gem!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 income play yielding over 10% is powering my long term retirement plan. Here’s why I think it…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Melrose shares could be the FTSE 100’s biggest winner in 2026

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox has a lot of faith in Melrose shares with the stock poised to deliver on its turnaround…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

‘US is running Venezuela’: what does this mean for oil stocks?

| Dr. James Fox

Oil stocks stand to benefit from a huge geopolitical shift after the US took Venezuela president Nicholas Maduro into custody.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 15%, here’s what the markets are missing about BAE Systems’ share price and how high it could go in 2026…

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ results, order book and guidance point to accelerating growth -- yet the market still prices in a slowdown.…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

With an 8.7% forecast dividend yield, is this top FTSE 100 passive income stock an unmissable bargain?

| James Beard

This FTSE 100 income stock has a dividend yield higher than all others on the index. And its payout’s forecast…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Around £1, why does the Lloyds share price still looks cheap to me up to £1.43?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds has been dogged by negative publicity surrounding motor insurance mis-selling, but has this left its share price seriously undervalued…

Read more »