These FTSE 100 stocks tanked in 2025. Consider buying before they rebound

These FTSE stocks were poor performers in 2025. However, they all have plenty of potential in the long run and look capable of a rebound in 2026.

While 2025 was a good year for the FTSE indexes, not all stocks participated in the rally. Believe it or not, plenty of high-quality stocks with significant long-term potential sank.

Here, I’m going to highlight three stocks that tanked in 2025 but have rebound potential. Could they be worth a closer look right now?

A property superstar

First up, we have Rightmove (LSE: RMV), the UK’s largest property search portal. This stock underperformed in 2025 (it fell about 20%) due to fears that artificial intelligence (AI) is going to disrupt its business (despite a takeover offer at one point). The company’s plans to spend money on AI features to future-proof itself also hurt the stock.

Now, this is a great business that dominates its industry. And I reckon the current share price is a bargain. Currently, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is about 16.5 – a really low valuation for an internet business. Note that the average analyst price target is about 30% above the current share price.

Of course, AI’s a risk with internet companies, but I don’t see this one becoming obsolete any time soon, given its strong brand. So I think the stock’s worth considering right now.

A top UK tech stock

Next, we have Sage (LSE: SGE), a leading player in the accounting software space. This stock had a huge jump late in 2024. In 2025, it gave back most of these gains – falling about 15% – amid fears that AI’s going to kill software companies.

Again, this is a top-notch business (that looks set to benefit from the digital transformation theme). And the valuation looks very reasonable.

Currently, the forward-looking P/E ratio here’s about 22. That’s low for a company with recurring revenues, a high level of profitability, a rising dividend, and share buybacks.

Is AI a risk? Possibly – we don’t know how this will impact software businesses in the years ahead. But the company’ has’s been having success with its own AI features, so I reckon it’s worth a closer look.

A data powerhouse

Finally, check out RELX (LSE: REL), a leading data and analytics company that serves businesses worldwide. Its share price fell about 17%, with a high valuation at the start of the year and AI disruption fears to blame for this weakness.

But with the stock now trading on a P/E ratio in the low 20s (and the company performing well), I see potential for a move higher. And I’m not the only one who’s bullish. In December, analysts at JP Morgan named this stock as a ’top pick’ and have a 5,070p price target, which is nearly 70% above the current share price.

Of course, there are some risks to consider here including competition from other data companies and generative AI. As always, there are no guarantees it will rebound.

If data is the new oil though, this company should do well in the long run. So I think it’s worthy of further research right now, while the share price is down.