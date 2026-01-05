Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should I invest in the S&P 500 or FTSE 100 index?

Should I invest in the S&P 500 or FTSE 100 index?

The FTSE 100 index just enjoyed its best year since 2009, while the S&P 500 also rose by double digits. Which looks more attractive in 2026?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The S&P 500 and FTSE 100 indexes are very different beasts, with the former dominated by Big Tech and the latter by old-economy banks and commodity giants.

Yet both generated inflation-beating wealth in 2025. The S&P 500 rose by 16.3%, while the FTSE 100 jumped around 21.5%, marking its best year since 2009.

However, the UK’s blue-chip index pays a higher dividend yield, pushing the total return (share price and dividends) towards 25%. Nice.

Given that the majority of my portfolio is made up of S&P 500 and FTSE 100 shares, I’m happy last year was strong across the board. But what about 2026? Should I focus on US or UK shares?

Valuations

Let’s start with an overview of valuation, as there’s only really one winner here. According to Vanguard, the FTSE 100’s trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 17.7 at the turn of the year. In contrast, the S&P 500’s was 28.3.

Historically speaking, that’s incredibly high for the S&P 500. It tells us that many individual stocks are trading at very lofty valuations.

For example, Palantir and Tesla are insanely expensive, with forward P/E multiples of 197 and 167, respectively. These are not shares I’m looking to buy (at least not at these current valuations).

As mentioned, many FTSE 100 stocks offer far higher dividend yields than your average S&P 500 company (just 0.96%). Therefore, when searching for passive income stocks, I wouldn’t look further than the Footsie (or FTSE 250).

Given the S&P 500’s high starting value today (5 January), and the FTSE 100’s decent 3.2% dividend yield, I prefer the latter in 2026.

Looking for opportunities

That said, I’m not looking to buy either index fund this year. That’s because I believe I can potentially generate superior returns by picking individual shares. And opportunities can be found in either index, despite one being far more pricey than the other on average.

For example, some platform tech companies have seen their valuations battered and business models questioned due to AI disruption fears.

Rightmove (LSE:RMV) is one such example. This FTSE 100 stock has plummeted nearly 40% in just five months!

What’s going on? Well, despite 70% to 80% of all time spent searching for UK homes still taking place on the site/app, investors appear worried that AI could negatively impact the firm in two ways.

Firstly, the company has committed an extra £60m towards AI technology across 2026-2028. This threatens to lower profits. Second, there’s a theoretical risk that consumers may increasingly bypass its platform in future via AI agents.

While acknowledging these risks, I think the sell-off is overdone. Rightmove is investing to move beyond standard filters (eg, ‘3 beds’) towards AI-powered products and tools to enhance the search experience. My view is that this will likely further cement its dominance (consumer habits tend to change slowly).

Meanwhile, the property portal has previously seen off threats from Facebook Marketplace and Google, and I think it will with ChatGPT, too (assuming the AI chatbot even becomes one).

After its crash, Rightmove stock is trading at just 16.5 times forward earnings — a huge discount to its historical average.

At 516p, I think Rightmove is worth checking out. It’s just one of a number of potential buying opportunities I’m seeing across the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 today.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Rightmove Plc, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Could investors bag a 17% dividend yield with shares in this UK retailer?

| Stephen Wright

Shares in a UK discount retailer have been a great source of dividend income over the last few years. But…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target a £3,253 monthly second income?

| Stephen Wright

According to the Office for National Statistics, the median UK salary is £3,253 a month. But can you earn that…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

Just £7 a day could deliver a £33,700 passive income with dividend shares!

| Royston Wild

Want to target a large and sustainable passive income in retirement? Buying a diversified range of growth and dividend shares…

Read more »

Elderly father and adult son work in the garden
Investing Articles

5 of the best FTSE dividend growth stocks to consider buying for passive income in 2026

| Paul Summers

Dividend stocks can be a great way of generating a second income, especially if the payouts keep growing. Paul Summers…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 stocks are surging, but these epic UK shares are still cheap!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best bargain stocks to buy? These FTSE 100 stocks remain dirt cheap despite the index's spectacular rise…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
Investing Articles

6.5% yield and a P/E of just 12.3! Is this forgotten income stock now a generational bargain?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones picks out a FTSE 100 income stock that investors often overlook. After years of struggle, its valuation is…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

Up 25% with a 5% yield and a P/E of 12! Is this forgotten dividend growth share about to surprise us all?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been monitoring this under-performing FTSE 100 growth share for the last two or three years. The recovery…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100: can it reach 12,000 points in 2026?

| Alan Oscroft

Growth stocks topped the FTSE 100 success charts in 2025, but I wonder if the focus for 2026 might be…

Read more »