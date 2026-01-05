Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How I’m targeting £12,959 a year in dividend income from £20,000 in this FTSE 100 dividend gem

How I’m targeting £12,959 a year in dividend income from £20,000 in this FTSE 100 dividend gem

This financial giant delivers one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100, with analysts forecasting this will rise on stunning earnings growth.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX) remains one of the highest-yielding shares in the FTSE 100. Its annual dividend return already sits around 7.3%, but analysts forecast it will go even higher.

With such a generous dividend on offer, the real test is whether the underlying business is strong enough to keep delivering.

So is it? And how much could I realistically make from owning the shares?

Rising dividends from a high base

Phoenix has built a reputation for dependable income by steadily lifting its dividend over time.

It paid 47.5p in 2020, 48.9p in 2021, 50.8p in 2022, 52.65p in 2023, and 54p in 2024. These translated into respective annual average dividend yields to end‑2023 of 6.8%, 7.5%, 8.3%, and 5%.

Based on the current £7.43 share price, the latest 54p payout equates to a 7.3% yield. That is more than double the present FTSE 100 average dividend yield of 3.2%.

It also comfortably beats the UK’s risk-free rate (10-year UK Gilt yield) of 4.5%. This means investors are receiving a substantial premium for holding the shares.

Crucially, City forecasts point to further dividend increases over the next few years. This suggests this is a high-yield gem with momentum behind it.

Consensus analysts’ expectations are for payouts of 57.2p this year and 59p next year.

These would give respective dividend yields of 7.7% and 7.9%.

How sustainable?

A dividend this large only works if the underlying business is generating the cash to support it.

One risk worth noting is that its earnings growth is partly tied to broader market conditions. Weaker investor sentiment can slow new‑business inflows or reduce fee income, which may temper the pace of earnings expansion.

However, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that Phoenix’s earnings will grow at an eye‑catching 106% a year to end-2027. The key drivers for this are expected to be stronger fee income, improved new‑business margins, and ongoing cost efficiencies.

The last two major sets of results appear to back this up. In its full‑year 2024 results, released on 17 March 2025, Phoenix delivered £1.78bn total cash generation. This overshot the previous £1.4bn-£1.5bn 2024 target range.

It also reported a 31% year-on-year increase in IFRS adjusted operating profit. This was supported by strong growth in its capital-light Pensions and Savings division.

Its H1 2025 numbers saw IFRS adjusted operating profit rise 25% year on year to £451m. Operating cash generation increased 9%.

Phoenix said it is on track to achieve a 2024-2026 total cash generation target of £5.1bn. It added it is on course for around a £1.1bn IFRS adjusted operating profit this year.

So, how much could I make?

Another £20,000 in the stock could make me £21,410 in dividends after 10 years. This is based on an average 7.3% yield only, ignoring forecast rises, and the possibility of a reduction or cancellation. It also includes the effect of the dividends being reinvested in the stock.

After 30 years on the same basis, this would rise to £157,523. The total value of the holding would be £177,523 by then.

And this would generate £12,959 a year in dividend income at that point!

Given the forecast yield increases supported by Phoenix’s superb earnings‑growth projections, I am planning to buy more of the shares very soon.

Simon Watkins has positions in Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Dividend Shares

A £5-a-day stock market plan for a 4-figure second income stream

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the process of generating income from the stock market even with a modest regular amount, benefitting…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Could 2026 be the year the Greggs share price recovers?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the Greggs share price and explores whether there's any value left in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m targeting £42,949 in dividend income for my retirement from £20,000 in this 10.2%-yielding FTSE 250 gem!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 income play yielding over 10% is powering my long term retirement plan. Here’s why I think it…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Melrose shares could be the FTSE 100’s biggest winner in 2026

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox has a lot of faith in Melrose shares with the stock poised to deliver on its turnaround…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

‘US is running Venezuela’: what does this mean for oil stocks?

| Dr. James Fox

Oil stocks stand to benefit from a huge geopolitical shift after the US took Venezuela president Nicholas Maduro into custody.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 15%, here’s what the markets are missing about BAE Systems’ share price and how high it could go in 2026…

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ results, order book and guidance point to accelerating growth -- yet the market still prices in a slowdown.…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

With an 8.7% forecast dividend yield, is this top FTSE 100 passive income stock an unmissable bargain?

| James Beard

This FTSE 100 income stock has a dividend yield higher than all others on the index. And its payout’s forecast…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Around £1, why does the Lloyds share price still looks cheap to me up to £1.43?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds has been dogged by negative publicity surrounding motor insurance mis-selling, but has this left its share price seriously undervalued…

Read more »