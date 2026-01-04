Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Will the FTSE 100’s top 10 performers in 2025 continue their success in 2026?

At the start of the new year, James Beard looks at the FTSE 100’s 2025 winners and considers their prospects for the next 12 months.

James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A review of the FTSE 100’s 10 biggest risers over the past year contains some familiar names. For example, Rolls-Royce Holdings came top in 2023, and finished second in 2024. Although many believe the group’s stock is expensive, its 2025 share price gain was higher than that achieved a year earlier.

I doubt whether it will make the top 10 in 2026, but the group has a recent history of proving sceptics wrong.

StockShare price change 2025 (%)
Fresnillo+445
Airtel Africa (LSE:AAF)+209
Endeavour Mining+176
Babcock International Group+148
Antofagasta+106
Rolls-Royce Holdings+103
Standard Chartered+86
Prudential+81
Barclays+80
Lloyds Banking Group+80
Source: TradingView

Similarly, Barclays and Standard Chartered appear again having been placed fifth and ninth respectively in 2024. They are joined by a third bank, Lloyds Banking Group, whose shares closed 2025 a fraction below the psychologically important — although largely meaningless — 100p barrier.

Another financial institution, Prudential, was the eighth-best performer helped by an improved economic situation in China, and Asia in general. The lesson from April 2025 is that much will depend on President Trump’s US trade policy. These four stocks are particularly sensitive to the fortunes of the economies of the biggest markets in which they operate.    

Given soaring gold (up 63%), silver (42% higher), and copper (a 41% gain) prices in 2025, it’s no surprise that miners Fresnillo, Endeavour Mining and Antofagasta did well. With so much uncertainty surrounding commodity prices, it’s impossible to know how these stocks will perform in 2026. However, the consensus of economists appears to be that metals prices will remain above historical levels.

The shares of Babcock International Group were helped by the UK (and other NATO members) pledging to spend significantly more on defence between now and 2035. The group’s likely to continue to be one of the beneficiaries of the dangerous world in which we live.

And finally…

The last member of the top 10 is Airtel Africa. And it’s one that I think’s worth considering for 2026.

That’s because the biggest problem for most businesses is finding new customers. But the telecoms group operates in 14 countries on a continent that the United Nations says will double its population by 2070.

In particular, the group has a significant presence in Nigeria, which is forecast to become the world’s third most populous country by 2050, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has Africa’s highest growth rate.

And what do young people seem to want more than anything else? Yes, a mobile phone.

But Airtel Africa also provides a mobile money service. Using a smartphone is the only way the vast majority of people in sub-Sharan Africa have access to banking services. The group’s expected to spin off this division in the first half of 2026.

However, operating in the region has its challenges. Political instability could affect the regulatory regime in key markets. And economic volatility can lead to wild currency fluctuations. Also, telecoms infrastructure isn’t cheap.

Despite these risks, the group’s expected to continue to grow rapidly. By the year ending 31 March 2028 (FY28), the consensus of analysts is for revenue to grow by 60% compared to FY24. Over the same period, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation), and free cash flow are forecast to be 72% and 85% higher respectively.    

Although I doubt Airtel Africa’s share price will do as well in 2026 as it did in 2025, I think it will outperform the wider FTSE 100. On this basis, I reckon it’s worth considering.

James Beard has positions in Babcock International Group Plc, Barclays Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc, Barclays Plc, Fresnillo Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Prudential Plc, Rolls-Royce Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

