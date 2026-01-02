Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: AI stocks will rise again in 2026 and Nvidia’s share price will soar to this level

Prediction: AI stocks will rise again in 2026 and Nvidia’s share price will soar to this level

Can Nvidia and other AI stocks continue to perform in 2026? Edward Sheldon believes so. Here, he explains why he’s bullish on the theme.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For three years now, artificial intelligence (AI) stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have been on the up. With AI technology going mainstream thanks to apps like ChatGPT and Gemini, the theme has dominated the market.

Can these stocks perform again in 2026? I think so. Below, I’ll explain why. I’ll also provide my target share price for Nvidia.

AI’s the real deal

Many investors today think AI’s overhyped. I don’t share their scepticism though. I believe we are in the early stages of a multi-year AI-powered tech revolution. In my view, AI’s going to disrupt every industry in the years ahead.

In 2026, I think we’re likely to see a lot of exciting developments on the AI front (that separate hype from reality) including:

  • AI agents: I expect more companies to start using agentic AI solutions from the likes of Salesforce and ServiceNow (one recent survey found that 69% of global business leaders expect agentic AI to transform their operations in the year ahead). Early adopters could start to demonstrate productivity gains and material cost savings.
  • New AI chips: Nvidia will be launching its next chip, Vera Rubin, in 2026. This is set to deliver a massive jump in performance.
  • Physical AI: 2026 could be a blockbuster year for physical AI. Think self-driving cars and humanoid robots.
  • Sovereign AI investments: In 2025, several countries invested heavily in AI infrastructure. I expect to see more sovereign investments in 2026.

Put all this together and the outlook for AI stocks is favourable, in my view. I’ll point out that I don’t expect every stock in this area of the market to do well – there will be some laggards. I also expect to see some volatility at times. Yet taking a 12-month view, I’m optimistic about the overall prospects for this area of technology.

How high can Nvidia go in 2026?

As for my price target for Nvidia in 2026, it’s $250. I realise that’s a decent jump (about +30%) from the current share price but here’s my logic.

Demand for Nvidia’s chips is going to remain very high, in my view. Recently, the company has said it has about $500bn in revenue visibility from its Blackwell and Vera Rubin chips from the start of 2025 through the end of calendar year 2026.

Now, at present, analysts expect the company to generate earnings per share of $7.69 for FY2027 (the financial year starting 1 February 2026). Let’s assume this forecast’s going to be accurate.

And then let’s assume that earnings growth the following year is going to be 20%. That gives us an earnings forecast of $9.23 per share for FY2028.

Apply a forward-looking earnings multiple to that and we get:

  • $231 at a multiple of 25
  • $249 at a multiple of 27
  • $277 at a multiple of 30

I’ll go with the middle multiple as I think that’s very fair. It’s worth noting that this price target’s very close to the average analyst price target right now ($253).

Of course, I’m making a lot of assumptions here. And there are plenty of factors that could derail my bullish investment thesis, including a slowdown in AI spending and increased competition in the chip space.

I continue to believe that Nvidia has significant growth potential though. In my view, investors should consider buying on pullbacks.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Nvidia and Salesforce. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Why Tesla stock outperformed the S&P 500 — again — in 2025

| Stephen Wright

As the Tesla share price shrugs off declining revenues and profits to climb 19%, what kind of further excitement will…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Thinking of investing in the stock market? Keep these basic rules in mind

| Stephen Wright

Investing in the stock market can put investors on the fast track to building wealth and earning passive income. And…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
US Stock

This Dow Jones stock could be a dark horse outperformer for 2026

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks across the pond and spots a Dow Jones company that has fallen by 11% in the past…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why Greggs shares crashed 40% in 2025

| Stephen Wright

Greggs has more stores than it had a year ago and total sales are higher, so is a 40% discount…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

4 pros and cons of buying Lloyds shares in 2026!

| Royston Wild

Investors piled into Lloyds shares last year as the bank delivered strong trading numbers in tough conditions. Could the FTSE…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

3 S&P 500 growth stocks that could make index funds looks silly over the next 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes these three high-flying S&P 500 stocks have the potential to smash the market over the next five…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how to start building a passive income portfolio worth £2k a month in 2026

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox believes there's never a better time to start a passive income ISA portfolio than today. Here's how…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target £1,000 of monthly passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox outlines the strategy for building passive income in an ISA and one stock that could help propel…

Read more »