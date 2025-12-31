Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 high risk/high reward stock market picks to consider in 2026

2 high risk/high reward stock market picks to consider in 2026

The coming year could bring about lots of stock market opportunities for brave investors willing to stomach risk. Mark Hartley considers two.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Published
| More on:
Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a risk-averse investor, my stock market picks tend to err on the side of caution. They include companies with slow but stable price growth, sustainable dividend policies, and wide ‘moats’.

But for investors with a higher appetite for risk, the allure of rapid, short-term gains can be hard to ignore. Some opt for promising penny stocks that could rally tenfold in a year. Others see potential in beaten-down blue chips selling for a fraction of their fair value.

For these speculative investors, the UK stock market currently offers two options that are arguably the biggest ‘risk/reward’ opportunities of 2026. Both are trading at low valuations after a bruising 2025, and both face a defining 12 months that will either trigger a massive recovery — or a liquidity crisis.

Aston Martin Lagonda

Aston Martin Lagonda (LSE:AML) enters 2026 fighting for its financial independence. After significant cash burn in 2025 led to a credit rating downgrade, the share price reflects extreme pessimism. It’s fallen by 42% this year following a £323.5m earnings loss in 2024 — despite making £1.58bn in revenue.

Now, the most bearish scenario would be if the company runs out of cash and is forced into a highly dilutive rights issue.

But on the bullish side, there’s the ‘Valhalla’ catalyst. In 2026, the luxury car marker is scheduled to deliver its high-margin Valhalla supercars. Previous launches have been plagued by supply chain issues, so this cycle is critical. If the company hits its target of becoming free cash flow neutral in 2026, the thesis for expecting the share price to fall collapses. A transition from ‘debt-ridden disaster’ to ‘profitable luxury brand’ could see shares double or triple from current lows.

The key risk is the possibility that delivery delays return or that cash burn persists past Q2. Then, the company may be forced to raise equity at a rock-bottom price, crushing current shareholders.

Ocado Group

Ocado Group (OCDO) has long been the ‘jam tomorrow’ stock of the UK market, but 2026 is the year the jam must finally be served. Management has staked its reputation on turning cash flow positive by the 2025/26 financial year.

The bullish case here is one of vindication: its business model turns profitable and it proves the naysayers wrong. The heavy capital expenditure phase for building robotic warehouses is tapering off. If Ocado reports a statutory profit or genuine positive cash flow, it validates the technology licensing model.

With high interest from short-sellers still weighing on the stock, a positive financial update could trigger a violent short squeeze, potentially delivering huge gains as institutional money floods back in.

The risk, of course, is that it stumbles through another year of failure. If the 2026 target is missed, the market will likely conclude the model is structurally unprofitable. Without the ‘cash flow positive’ signal, funding could dry up, sending the stock to new all-time lows.

Final thoughts

Both Aston Martin and Ocado offer exposure to two massive potential turnarounds. But potential investors should take heed: 2026 is the final deadline for both management teams to deliver.

Personally, I find the risk to be outside my comfort zone. But for investors willing to stomach the potential volatility, it may be worth considering a small position in either – as part of a diversified portfolio, of course.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

2 ideas for a SIPP or ISA in 2026

| Ben McPoland

Looking for stocks for an ISA or SIPP portfolio? Our writer thinks a FTSE 100 defence giant and fallen pharma…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Could buying this stock at $13 be like investing in Tesla in 2011?

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock went on to make early investors a literal fortune. Our writer sees some interesting similarities with this eVTOL…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 reasons the Lloyds share price could keep climbing in 2026

| Alan Oscroft

Out of 18 analysts, 11 rate Lloyds a Buy, even after the share price has had its best year for…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Growth Shares

Considering these UK shares could help an investor on the road to a million-pound portfolio

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out several sectors where he believes long-term gains could be found, and filters them down to specific…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing For Beginners

Martin Lewis is embracing stock investing, but I think he missed a key point

| Jon Smith

It's great that Martin Lewis is talking about stocks, writes Jon Smith, but he feels he's missed a trick by…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

This 8% yield could be a great addition to a portfolio of dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

Penny stocks don't usually make for great passive income investments. But dividend investors should consider shares in this under-the-radar UK…

Read more »

Queen Street, one of Cardiff's main shopping streets, busy with Saturday shoppers.
Investing Articles

Why this 9.71% dividend yield might be a rare passive income opportunity

| Stephen Wright

This REIT offers a 9.71% dividend yield from a portfolio with high occupancy, long leases, and strong rent collection from…

Read more »

Portsmouth, England, June 2018, Portsmouth port in the late evening
Investing Articles

A 50% discount to NAV makes this REIT’s 9.45% dividend yield impossible for me to ignore

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks shares in this UK REIT could be worth much more than the stock market is giving them…

Read more »