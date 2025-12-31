2 high risk/high reward stock market picks to consider in 2026

The coming year could bring about lots of stock market opportunities for brave investors willing to stomach risk. Mark Hartley considers two.

As a risk-averse investor, my stock market picks tend to err on the side of caution. They include companies with slow but stable price growth, sustainable dividend policies, and wide ‘moats’.

But for investors with a higher appetite for risk, the allure of rapid, short-term gains can be hard to ignore. Some opt for promising penny stocks that could rally tenfold in a year. Others see potential in beaten-down blue chips selling for a fraction of their fair value.

For these speculative investors, the UK stock market currently offers two options that are arguably the biggest ‘risk/reward’ opportunities of 2026. Both are trading at low valuations after a bruising 2025, and both face a defining 12 months that will either trigger a massive recovery — or a liquidity crisis.

Aston Martin Lagonda

Aston Martin Lagonda (LSE:AML) enters 2026 fighting for its financial independence. After significant cash burn in 2025 led to a credit rating downgrade, the share price reflects extreme pessimism. It’s fallen by 42% this year following a £323.5m earnings loss in 2024 — despite making £1.58bn in revenue.

Now, the most bearish scenario would be if the company runs out of cash and is forced into a highly dilutive rights issue.

But on the bullish side, there’s the ‘Valhalla’ catalyst. In 2026, the luxury car marker is scheduled to deliver its high-margin Valhalla supercars. Previous launches have been plagued by supply chain issues, so this cycle is critical. If the company hits its target of becoming free cash flow neutral in 2026, the thesis for expecting the share price to fall collapses. A transition from ‘debt-ridden disaster’ to ‘profitable luxury brand’ could see shares double or triple from current lows.

The key risk is the possibility that delivery delays return or that cash burn persists past Q2. Then, the company may be forced to raise equity at a rock-bottom price, crushing current shareholders.

Ocado Group

Ocado Group (OCDO) has long been the ‘jam tomorrow’ stock of the UK market, but 2026 is the year the jam must finally be served. Management has staked its reputation on turning cash flow positive by the 2025/26 financial year.

The bullish case here is one of vindication: its business model turns profitable and it proves the naysayers wrong. The heavy capital expenditure phase for building robotic warehouses is tapering off. If Ocado reports a statutory profit or genuine positive cash flow, it validates the technology licensing model.

With high interest from short-sellers still weighing on the stock, a positive financial update could trigger a violent short squeeze, potentially delivering huge gains as institutional money floods back in.

The risk, of course, is that it stumbles through another year of failure. If the 2026 target is missed, the market will likely conclude the model is structurally unprofitable. Without the ‘cash flow positive’ signal, funding could dry up, sending the stock to new all-time lows.

Final thoughts

Both Aston Martin and Ocado offer exposure to two massive potential turnarounds. But potential investors should take heed: 2026 is the final deadline for both management teams to deliver.

Personally, I find the risk to be outside my comfort zone. But for investors willing to stomach the potential volatility, it may be worth considering a small position in either – as part of a diversified portfolio, of course.