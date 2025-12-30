Will 2026 be make-or-break for the Tesla share price?

So what about the Tesla share price: does it indicate a long-term must-buy tech marvel, or a money pit for investors buying now?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) share price has swung wildly between $214 and $499 over the course of 2025. From July’s low to December’s high saw the stock soar 130%. And this is no small-cap growth stock, but a $1.6trn giant!

None of the other Magnificent 7 Nasdaq stocks comes remotely close to Tesla’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 370. Have US tech stock investors taken leave of their senses? And might 2026 be the year it all comes crashing down? Let’s have a think.

What do analysts say?

The 2025 Tesla share price ride isn’t the only thing that’s been hitting extremes. No, broker price targets stretch the limits a bit too. The top end of the short-term target range is at $600 now. That’s up 26% on the price at the time of writing, and implies a P/E multiple of over 460.

And looking further ahead, ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood has stuck to her famous $2,600 target by 2030 — though she did actually trim her ARK Invest position a bit recently.

There are bearish brokers too, with the lowest target I can find down around a painful $120. That would mean a huge 75% crash. But it would still leave the P/E — based on 2025 earnings forecasts — at 93. And that would still be more than twice as high as Nvidia‘s forward multiple of 42.

Judging just by these numbers, Tesla’s valuation might look like it doesn’t have much connection to reality. But then, if it came to a one-on-one between CEO Elon Musk and reality, I’m not sure I’d bet against Musk coming out on top.

Reality distortion

Shareholders clearly see Musk as the critical factor in Tesla’s favour — they really wouldn’t have approved his massive pay deal otherwise. Can we really imagine Tesla led by anyone else? If Musk retired and was replaced tomorrow, I could see a big share price crash — no matter who the new boss was.

But more than a few people also think Elon Musk could be Tesla’s biggest liability. He hasn’t exactly been consistent and reliable in his focus on the company. And I’d certainly have to think very hard before investing money with the risk he might wake up tomorrow with an exciting new distraction in his thoughts.

I also can’t think what he might be able to achieve to turn that super-high stock valuation into something I rate as reasonable. Right now, the robotaxi business is the big excitement. But I don’t see enough in that alone to justify today’s Tesla share price. What about robots, further AI development, and all the rest? It’s all part of the big unknown for me.

Why listen to me?

But then, this is all part of why Elon Musk is running Tesla and I’m not. And Cathie Wood has a far more successful investment track record than me. People who — with some justification — rate their strengths above mine should probably consider Tesla shares. For me however, the high Tesla share price keeps it at the end of my bargepole. Either way, I see a good chance 2026 could turn out to be a pivotal year.