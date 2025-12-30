Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Will 2026 be make-or-break for the Tesla share price?

Will 2026 be make-or-break for the Tesla share price?

So what about the Tesla share price: does it indicate a long-term must-buy tech marvel, or a money pit for investors buying now?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Tesla car at super charger station

Image source: Tesla

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) share price has swung wildly between $214 and $499 over the course of 2025. From July’s low to December’s high saw the stock soar 130%. And this is no small-cap growth stock, but a $1.6trn giant!

None of the other Magnificent 7 Nasdaq stocks comes remotely close to Tesla’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 370. Have US tech stock investors taken leave of their senses? And might 2026 be the year it all comes crashing down? Let’s have a think.

What do analysts say?

The 2025 Tesla share price ride isn’t the only thing that’s been hitting extremes. No, broker price targets stretch the limits a bit too. The top end of the short-term target range is at $600 now. That’s up 26% on the price at the time of writing, and implies a P/E multiple of over 460.

And looking further ahead, ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood has stuck to her famous $2,600 target by 2030 — though she did actually trim her ARK Invest position a bit recently.

There are bearish brokers too, with the lowest target I can find down around a painful $120. That would mean a huge 75% crash. But it would still leave the P/E — based on 2025 earnings forecasts — at 93. And that would still be more than twice as high as Nvidia‘s forward multiple of 42.

Judging just by these numbers, Tesla’s valuation might look like it doesn’t have much connection to reality. But then, if it came to a one-on-one between CEO Elon Musk and reality, I’m not sure I’d bet against Musk coming out on top.

Reality distortion

Shareholders clearly see Musk as the critical factor in Tesla’s favour — they really wouldn’t have approved his massive pay deal otherwise. Can we really imagine Tesla led by anyone else? If Musk retired and was replaced tomorrow, I could see a big share price crash — no matter who the new boss was.

But more than a few people also think Elon Musk could be Tesla’s biggest liability. He hasn’t exactly been consistent and reliable in his focus on the company. And I’d certainly have to think very hard before investing money with the risk he might wake up tomorrow with an exciting new distraction in his thoughts.

I also can’t think what he might be able to achieve to turn that super-high stock valuation into something I rate as reasonable. Right now, the robotaxi business is the big excitement. But I don’t see enough in that alone to justify today’s Tesla share price. What about robots, further AI development, and all the rest? It’s all part of the big unknown for me.

Why listen to me?

But then, this is all part of why Elon Musk is running Tesla and I’m not. And Cathie Wood has a far more successful investment track record than me. People who — with some justification — rate their strengths above mine should probably consider Tesla shares. For me however, the high Tesla share price keeps it at the end of my bargepole. Either way, I see a good chance 2026 could turn out to be a pivotal year.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

The BP share price has been on a roller coaster, but where will it go next?

| Alan Oscroft

Analysts remain upbeat about 2026 prospects for the BP share price, even as an oil glut threatens and the price…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: move over Rolls-Royce, the BAE share price could climb another 45% in 2026

| Alan Oscroft

The BAE Systems share price has had a cracking run in 2025, but might the optimism be starting to slip…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Apple CEO Tim Cook just put $3m into this S&P 500 stock! Time to buy?

| Ben McPoland

One household-name S&P 500 stock has crashed 65% inside five years. Yet Apple's billionaire CEO sees value and has been…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA to make £1,000 of passive income in 2026?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith looks at how an investor could go from a standing start to generating £1,000 in passive income for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can the Lloyds share price hit £1.30 in 2026?

| Stephen Wright

Can the Lloyds share price reproduce its 2025 performance in the year ahead? Stephen Wright thinks investors shouldn’t be too…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Down 45%, is it time to consider buying shares in this dominant tech company?

| Stephen Wright

In today’s stock market, it’s worth looking for opportunities to buy shares created by investors being more confident about AI…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

Is the BP share price about to shock us all in 2026?

| Royston Wild

Can the BP share price perform strongly again next year? Or could the FTSE 100 oil giant be facing a…

Read more »

Light trails from traffic moving down The Mound in central Edinburgh, Scotland during December
Investing Articles

£5,000 put into Nvidia stock could be worth this much by next Christmas…

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock is set to rise significantly for the sixth calendar year in seven. But does Wall Street see Nvidia…

Read more »