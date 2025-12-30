Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Recently released: December’s lower-risk, higher-yield Share Advisor recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Recently released: December’s lower-risk, higher-yield Share Advisor recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable investment.

Posted by
Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Published
Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.

Image source: Getty Images.

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Investors with a more conservative desire might find the Ice style appealing. By focusing on businesses that have shown consistent financial performance and growing dividends, we seek to beat the market with a mix of income and steadily rising share prices. We consider this to be a lower-risk investing strategy than Fire, but company and industry specific risks mean diversification remains important.

Ice investing can generate large, short-term gains on occasion, but we’re primarily seeking steady gains over time, and shallower declines during wider stock market falls. These qualities are most commonly found in established firms, but the Ice approach does not focus exclusively on large companies. We often see ample opportunity to invest in medium-sized companies, with strong niche positions in their industry and the ability to grow their dividends for years to come.

“Despite the cyclical nature of the business, I believe [this company] is currently undervalued by the market given the potential rewards if the company delivers a sustained improvement in volumes and margins.”

Mark Stones, Share Advisor

September’s Ice recommendation:

Redacted

Want The Full Recommendation? Enter Your Email Address!

More on Investing Articles

Sunrise over Earth
Investing Articles

Meet the ex-penny share up 109% that has topped Rolls-Royce and Nvidia in 2025

| Ben McPoland

The share price of this investment trust has gone from pennies to above £1 over the past couple of years.…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

1 of the FTSE 100’s most reliable dividend stocks for me to buy now?

| Stephen Wright

With most dividend stocks with 6.5% yields, there's a problem with the underlying business. But LondonMetric Property is a rare…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is 2026 the year to consider buying oil stocks?

| Stephen Wright

The time to buy cyclical stocks is when they're out of fashion with investors. And that looks to be the…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’m skipping a Cash ISA in 2026

| Ben McPoland

Putting money into a Cash ISA can feel safe. But in 2026 and beyond, that comfort could come at a…

Read more »

US Stock

I asked ChatGPT if the Tesla share price could outperform Nvidia in 2026, with this result!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the performance of the Tesla share price against Nvidia stock and compares his view for next year…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Greggs: is this FTSE 250 stock about to crash again in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

After this FTSE 250 stock crashed in 2025, our writer wonders if it will do the same in 2026. Or…

Read more »

Investing Articles

7%+ yields! Here are 3 major UK dividend share forecasts for 2026 and beyond

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley checks forecasts and considers the long-term passive income potential of three of the UK's most popular dividend shares.

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

2 top ETFs to consider for an ISA in 2026

| Ben McPoland

Here are two very different ETFs -- one set to ride the global robotics boom, the other offering a juicy…

Read more »