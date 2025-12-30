Member Login
Looking for New Year growth stocks? Here's an epic bargain to discover

Looking for New Year growth stocks? Here’s an epic bargain to discover

This FTSE 250 share has more than doubled in 2025. Here’s why our writer believes it remains one of the hottest growth stocks to consider for the New Year.

Royston Wild
Royston Wild
Image source: Getty Images

With 2026 around the corner, millions of people around the world are making investing a key part of their New Year’s resolutions. And with the holiday currently lull in full swing, is there a better time to find some choice growth and dividend stocks to buy?

I don’t think so. Indeed, I’ve found a top growth share I’m considering for my own portfolio: Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC).

This FTSE 250 silver miner’s tipped to deliver explosive earnings growth next year. But that’s not all that’s attracted my attention. At current prices, I think it also offers a brilliant bang for my buck.

Want to know what makes it so great?

Silver surfer

Fuelled by a rocketing silver price, Hochchild Mining’s shares have leapt 128% since 1 January.

Its earnings are tipped to grow 76% in 2025. And if City analysts are correct, the precious metals miner’s just getting started, with silver prices tipped for further titanic gains.

While gold’s grabbed the headlines, silver prices have risen even more sharply this year, up 188%. That sails past the 78% rise in gold prices over the same period.

There’s a number of reasons for this outperformance, including:

  • A massive supply squeeze on weak silver production and strong industrial and investment demand.
  • The US adding silver to its ‘critical minerals’ list.
  • Explosive demand from the solar power, electric vehicle, and artificial intelligence sectors.
  • An historically-low gold:silver ratio.

Earnings to double?

Could the silver boom be running out of steam, though? The gold-to-silver ratio is less favourable than it was at the start of the year, at 1:56. This is below the long-term average of 1:60, and suggests silver may now overvalued in relation to bullion.

I’m confident the grey metal can continue rising, though, underpinned by those supply problems and other factors also driving gold, like the weakening US dollar and rising demand for safe-haven assets.

This bodes well for Hochschild, whose earnings growth is tipped to accelerate to 114% in 2026. This strong forecast reflects the miner’s efforts to get production back on track after problems at its Mara Rosa mine in Brazil early this year.

Remember, though, that setbacks here could have serious implications for Hochschild’s share price.

Too cheap to ignore

Current earnings estimates pull the miner’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio from 20.3 times for 2025 to a bargain-basement 9.3 times for next year.

It also leaves Hochschild shares trading on a P/E-to-growth (PEG) multiple of 0.1. Any reading below 1 suggests excellent value.

As a final sweetener, the FTSE 250 firm’s dividend per share is expected to more than double in 2026 from this year’s expected levels. This means the forward dividend yield leaps to 1.5% from 0.1%.

Bottom line

I think Hochschild Mining could be a great growth stock to consider buying for the long term. Thanks to silver’s critical role in the explosive green and digital economies, I think earnings here could surge over the next decade.

