Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is 2026 the year to consider buying oil stocks?

Is 2026 the year to consider buying oil stocks?

The time to buy cyclical stocks is when they’re out of fashion with investors. And that looks to be the case with oil companies heading into 2026.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nobody wants to buy oil stocks at the moment. Crude prices are falling, inventory levels are high, and production has rebounded from its lows in key areas.

None of this is particularly positive for the likes of Shell and BP. But the time to think about buying shares in cyclical businesses is when things look tough.

Oil outlook

Oil prices have been falling recently and the outlook for 2026 isn’t strong. Producers are going to have to deal with challenges on both the demand side and the supply side. 

Source: Trading Economics

On the demand side, global growth is slowing. On top of this, high inventory levels and the transition to renewables – especially in China – create ongoing challenges.

In terms of supply, there are also big challenges. Oil production is high at the moment and this is being driven by higher output from the US, Guyana, Brazil, and Canada.

All of this makes a significant challenge for 2026. But investing is about looking past the next 12 months and I think there are clear reasons for optimism going forward. 

Time to strike?

The outlook for 2026 isn’t positive. But it’s times like these when shares in oil companies typically trade at their lowest levels and things can change quickly. 

Increasing geopolitical tensions, weakness in the US dollar, and lower interest rates can cause prices to rise rapidly. And there are also structural reasons for optimism.

Low oil prices tend to attract low investment levels from producers. There’s not much incentive to drill new wells or extend existing ones if the returns are likely to be weak.

When this happens, supply tends to fall away naturally as existing wells become less productive. And that tends to cause prices to recover over time.

A stock to consider

My top oil stock is Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) – a US company with operations in the Williston Basin. What sets it apart, in my view, is its capital allocation policy.

The firm doesn’t really engage in speculative drilling projects. Instead, it looks to expand via strategic acquisitions and use its cash for dividends and share buybacks.

Chord doesn’t publish an official break-even costs per barrel, but analysts estimate this to be somewhere between $40 and $45. That’s well below the current $56 price level.

That means the base dividend should be relatively resilient even if oil prices stay low in 2026. And with the stock having fallen recently, that’s a 5.8% yield at today’s prices.

Cyclical investing

Chord’s operations being focused in one area creates a certain risk. It means regulatory changes in North Dakota could have an outside effect on the overall company.

My own view, though, is that this is preferable to the windfall taxes the likes of BP and Shell are currently facing. And I also think prices are set to hit cyclical lows in 2026.

That’s why Chord is on my buy list heading into 2026. The time to be greedy is when others are fearful and it looks to me as though this is clearly the case right now.

Stephen Wright has positions in Chord Energy. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Sunrise over Earth
Investing Articles

Meet the ex-penny share up 109% that has topped Rolls-Royce and Nvidia in 2025

| Ben McPoland

The share price of this investment trust has gone from pennies to above £1 over the past couple of years.…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

1 of the FTSE 100’s most reliable dividend stocks for me to buy now?

| Stephen Wright

With most dividend stocks with 6.5% yields, there's a problem with the underlying business. But LondonMetric Property is a rare…

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’m skipping a Cash ISA in 2026

| Ben McPoland

Putting money into a Cash ISA can feel safe. But in 2026 and beyond, that comfort could come at a…

Read more »

US Stock

I asked ChatGPT if the Tesla share price could outperform Nvidia in 2026, with this result!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith considers the performance of the Tesla share price against Nvidia stock and compares his view for next year…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Greggs: is this FTSE 250 stock about to crash again in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

After this FTSE 250 stock crashed in 2025, our writer wonders if it will do the same in 2026. Or…

Read more »

Investing Articles

7%+ yields! Here are 3 major UK dividend share forecasts for 2026 and beyond

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley checks forecasts and considers the long-term passive income potential of three of the UK's most popular dividend shares.

Read more »

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)
Investing Articles

2 top ETFs to consider for an ISA in 2026

| Ben McPoland

Here are two very different ETFs -- one set to ride the global robotics boom, the other offering a juicy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 35% in 2 months! Should I buy NIO stock at $5?

| Ben McPoland

NIO stock has plunged in recent weeks, losing a third of its market value despite surging sales. Is this EV…

Read more »