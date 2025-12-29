Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT for the best FTSE 100 shares to consider for 2026, and it said…

I asked ChatGPT for the best FTSE 100 shares to consider for 2026, and it said…

Whatever an individual investor’s favourite strategy, I reckon there’s something for everyone among the shares in the FTSE 100.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

ChatGPT’s found me some popular FTSE 100 shares to mull going into the New Year. But I think some would put me on the road to nowhere. So I’ve had to use my human brain to barrow down my search criteria and pick candidates in three different categories.

Looking for relatively safe blue-chips, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) is one I’ll definitely look at. AstraZeneca has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27, with the share price having soared 90% in the past five years. With a forecast dividend yield of just 1.7%, it might not look great value, but as defensive stocks go, it has to be a consideration.

With the latest update in November, CEO Pascal Soriot spoke of “an unprecedented 16 positive Phase III trials this year, with four since our previous results including high-impact readouts for baxdrostat in hypertension and Enhertu and Datroway in breast cancer.

He also pointed to expansion in the US, with construction of the company’s new $4.5bn manufacturing facility in Virginia already commenced. These highlight the key strengths for me. AstraZeneca’s share valuation might be the biggest danger, especially if investors move away from safety in 2026. But its very strong pipeline and global market reach lead me to rate it a definite long-term consideration.

FTSE 100 growth

The FTSE 100 isn’t really home to many growth candidates, but Rio Tinto (LSE: RIO) enjoyed a bit of cyclical growth in the latter half of 2025. And with the share price up only 7% in five years, I see a good chance of more to come.

Global demand for metals has been strong. I can see solid demand for quite some time yet, especially if China gets back into top gear. Even with a slight slowdown predicted, GDP growth for the country is expected to come in between 4% and 5% this year. Most Western economies can only dream of that.

My main concern is if precious metal fever subsides — which it surely must, right? Rio does produce some gold and silver, and it could take a hit. But it’s a major supplier of copper, aluminium and iron. And it also unearths lithium, selenium, molybdenum and many more in demand by various high-tech industries. Add in a 4.8% forecast dividend yield, and Rio Tinto has to be one to consider for 2026.

Show me the cash

For FTSE 100 income, I like the 4.7% dividend yield on the cards for Prudential (LSE: PRU). That’s higher than we were used to from the Pru of old. And it comes even after the share price has gained nearly 50% in five years. It is however, worth noting that the share price is only about where it was back in 2018.

Maybe today’s higher valuation could weigh against the stock in the future. This is a cyclical business, after all — and a P/E of 14 might be a bit toppy for the sector.

But I reckon Prudential’s key strength lies in its Asian prospects. At Q3 time, CEO Anil Wadhwani praised the “particular focus on ASEAN markets where we see an opportunity to build on the agency new business profit growth achieved in the markets of Greater China.”

So I’m considering the Pru for my 2026 Stocks and Shares ISA.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 35% in 2 months! Should I buy NIO stock at $5?

| Ben McPoland

NIO stock has plunged in recent weeks, losing a third of its market value despite surging sales. Is this EV…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Could 2026 be the year when Tesla stock implodes?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla's 2025 business performance has been uneven. But Tesla stock has performed well overall and more than doubled since April.…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Could these FTSE 100 losers be among the best stocks to buy in 2026?

| Paul Summers

In the absence of any disasters, Paul Summers wonders if some of the worst-performing shares in FTSE 100 this year…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Up 184% this year, what might this FTSE 100 share do in 2026?

| Christopher Ruane

This FTSE 100 share has almost tripled in value since the start of the year. Our writer explains why --…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

You can save £100 a month for 30 years to target a £2,000 a year second income, or…

| Stephen Wright

It’s never too early – or too late – to start working on building a second income. But there’s a…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Forget Rolls-Royce shares! 2 FTSE 100 stocks tipped to soar in 2026

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price is expected to slow rapidly after 2025's stunning gains. Here are two top FTSE 100 shares now…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Brokers think this 83p FTSE 100 stock could soar 40% next year!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes a look at the factors driving high expectations for one major FTSE 100 retail stock – is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 powerhouses to consider buying for passive income in 2026

| Paul Summers

Looking to start earning passive income in 2026? Paul Summers picks out three dividend heroes to consider from the UK's…

Read more »