Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 stocks to consider for 2026!

3 dirt-cheap FTSE 100 stocks to consider for 2026!

Discover the three FTSE 100 stocks Royston Wild thinks could soar in 2026 — including one that offers a huge dividend yield and low P/E ratio.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young woman holding up three fingers

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My portfolio contains a wide and wonderful range of FTSE 100 stocks. Following the index’s 18% rise in 2025, I’m looking to add more brilliant blue-chips to my portfolio.

More specifically, I’m looking for underpriced gems with scope for particularly exceptional gains next year. Diageo (LSE:DGE), Berkeley Group (LSE:BKG) and Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) are three such stocks I think might soar in 2026 and are worth considering.

Want to know why?

Recovery stock

At 13.2 times, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio on Diageo shares is substantially below the 10-year average of 21 times.

I’m not surprised by this bargain basement reading. As a shareholder, I recognise the enormous challenges it faces such as tariff pressures, weak consumer spending and rising demand for non-alcoholic drinks.

Yet I’m hopeful 2026 could be the start of a turnaround for the Guinness maker. Conditions in the US, Diageo’s largest market, are improving rapidly, as this month’s blockbuster Q3 growth numbers show.

Things could get even better too across all the company’s regions if (as expected) interest rates keep toppling.

I’m also hopeful Diageo’s share price could rebound as its new chief executive cracks the whip. Former Tesco saviour Dave Lewis has a strong record of resurrecting battered businesses.

London calling

Housebuilders would also gain significantly from further interest cuts next year. Building society Nationwide expects average home price growth of up to 4% in 2026.

In this climate, I think Berkeley could be in pole position to capitalise on this. Its P/E ratio of 11.8 times is among the cheapest among the UK’s listed builders, leaving substantial room for a price rebound.

I’m also encouraged by recent data on the London housing market, as Berkeley generates the lion’s share of profits from the capital and surrounding counties.

Estate agent Hamptons says homebuyer migration away of London has dropped to its lowest level since 2013. A continuation of this trend could significantly boost investor appetite for the FTSE 100 stock.

On the downside, sales of its newbuilds could disappoint if low growth continues in the UK. But with mortgage rates falling, I’m confident of a strong year ahead.

All-round bargain

Rallying industrial metal prices have supercharged Rio Tinto’s share price in late 2025. But the mining giant still offers tremendous value, based on expected earnings.

Its forward P/E ratio is just 11. More impressive is its price-to-earnings growth (PEG) multiple of 0.8. Any ratio below 1 implies bargain basement territory.

Key commodities including iron ore and copper have surged on improving supply/demand fundamentals. This could continue as China’s economy gathers pace, and infrastructure investment there takes off. At the same time, mounting production challenges across the base metals are supporting price forecasts into the new year.

There are possible challenges facing Rio Tinto, like rising iron ore supply from Australia and Brazil that could dent prices. But on balance, things are looking good, and especially as the company accelerates cost cuts (it announced $650m of cost savings earlier this month).

A 5.2% dividend yield for next year underlines the miner’s value credentials. This is miles above the 3% average for FTSE 100 stocks.

Royston Wild has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Down 35% in 2 months! Should I buy NIO stock at $5?

| Ben McPoland

NIO stock has plunged in recent weeks, losing a third of its market value despite surging sales. Is this EV…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Could 2026 be the year when Tesla stock implodes?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla's 2025 business performance has been uneven. But Tesla stock has performed well overall and more than doubled since April.…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Could these FTSE 100 losers be among the best stocks to buy in 2026?

| Paul Summers

In the absence of any disasters, Paul Summers wonders if some of the worst-performing shares in FTSE 100 this year…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Up 184% this year, what might this FTSE 100 share do in 2026?

| Christopher Ruane

This FTSE 100 share has almost tripled in value since the start of the year. Our writer explains why --…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

You can save £100 a month for 30 years to target a £2,000 a year second income, or…

| Stephen Wright

It’s never too early – or too late – to start working on building a second income. But there’s a…

Read more »

Hydrogen testing at DLR Cologne
Investing Articles

Forget Rolls-Royce shares! 2 FTSE 100 stocks tipped to soar in 2026

| Royston Wild

Rolls-Royce's share price is expected to slow rapidly after 2025's stunning gains. Here are two top FTSE 100 shares now…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Brokers think this 83p FTSE 100 stock could soar 40% next year!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley takes a look at the factors driving high expectations for one major FTSE 100 retail stock – is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the best FTSE 100 shares to consider for 2026, and it said…

| Alan Oscroft

Whatever an individual investor's favourite strategy, I reckon there's something for everyone among the shares in the FTSE 100.

Read more »