Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Will the surging Nvidia share price double in 2026?

Will the surging Nvidia share price double in 2026?

One broker believes Nvidia’s share price will leap almost 100% over the next 12 months, to $253. Is it time to buy this heavyweight AI stock?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA

Image source: NVIDIA

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite fears of a tech sector bubble, Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) share price has made further spectacular gains in 2025.

At $183.50 per share, the chipmaker’s price has risen 33% since 1 January. That’s a pretty tasty return, and if broker projections are accurate, Nvidia shares are set to accelerate next year.

Of the 64 brokers that analyse the company, one particularly bullish individual expects prices to leap to $253 per share by next Christmas. That represents a whopping 95% premium to today’s levels.

Yet analysts forecasts can often miss their target. So what can we realistically expect from this high-flying AI stock in 2026?

Market leader

Despite talk of a bubble, Nvidia’s so far showing no signs of weakness. In fact, sales of its graphic processing units (GPUs) — high-power chips essential for AI calculations — continue to trump expectations.

This reflects more than the company’s enormous market opportunity. Nvidia’s best-in-class chips are putting it in pole position to grow earnings, as another sales and profits beat in Q3 showed.

A $500bn order backlog for Blackwell and its other AI products highlights the scale of data centre demand. With expertise in software, networking, and infrastructure, too, it’s no surprise the firm’s a leader in the exploding server market.

The good news is that Nvidia isn’t just about AI either. It also has substantial growth opportunities in areas like gaming, robotics, automotive, and cloud and quantum computing.

What could go wrong?

The problem I have is that fears of an sector bubble are rising, not falling, as we move into 2026. Only time will tell whether AI models will become the revolutionary force many predict. But in the meantime, fresh share price volatility is possible.

The danger to Nvidia’s shares is worsened by their enormous valuation right now. With a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 39.4 times, it’s one of the most expensive AI stocks out there.

Never mind that this could put a cap on further share price gains. A high earnings multiple like this could prompt a full-blown correction if market confidence worsens.

But let’s forget about a market bubble for a moment. A P/E like this means that anything less than jaw-dropping trading news could prompt a pullback. And Nvidia faces a number of challenges that could weigh on future trading.

Demand for its product remains red hot, creating supply chain strains. The business has said it expects supply for its Blackwell chips to exceed supply “for several quarters” in 2026. It’s also cutting production of GeForce GPUs by 30% to 40% in the New Year, underlining the scale of the danger.

Elsewhere, sales to China, a crucial growth market, remain as trade tensions between Beijing and Washington simmer. There’s also growing competitive threats, as rival chipbuilders invest heavily in R&D and large customers reduce their reliance on a single supplier.

The bottom line

Nvidia is a top-quality US tech stock, but given its current valuation and the challenges it faces, I won’t buy it for my portfolio. But for growth investors with greater risk tolerance, I think it’s worth a close look.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Want a second income? Here’s how a spare £3k today could earn £3k annually in years to come!

| Christopher Ruane

How big can a second income built around a portfolio of dividend shares potentially be? Christopher Ruane explains some of…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£20,000 for a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how to try and turn it into a monthly passive income of £493

| Christopher Ruane

Hundreds of pounds in passive income a month from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA? Here's how that might work…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

£5,000 put into Nvidia stock last Christmas is already worth this much!

| Christopher Ruane

A year ago, Nvidia stock was already riding high -- but it's gained value since. Our writer explores why and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares easy money heading into 2026?

| Stephen Wright

The supermarket industry is known for low margins and intense competition. But analysts are bullish on Tesco shares – and…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Investing Articles

Can this airline stock beat the FTSE 100 again in 2026?

| Stephen Wright

After outperforming the FTSE 100 in 2025, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a promising plan to make its business more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 Stocks and Shares ISA mistake that will make me a better investor in 2026

| Stephen Wright

All investors make mistakes. The best ones learn from them. That’s Stephen Wright’s plan to maximise returns from his Stocks…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if £20,000 would work harder in an ISA or SIPP in 2026 and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Investors have two tax-efficient ways to build wealth, either in a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP. Harvey Jones asked…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much would I need invested in an ISA to earn £2,417 a month in passive income?

| Andrew Mackie

This writer runs the numbers to see what it takes in an ISA to reach £2,417 a month in passive…

Read more »