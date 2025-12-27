Rolls-Royce shares surged in 2025, surpassing most expectations. Dr James Fox considers whether it offers better value than peer Melrose.

Rolls-Royce shares or Melrose Industries: Which one is better value for 2026?

Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares are approaching all-time highs once again. The stock is up 101% over one year as I write. It’s high on momentum, both operationally and in terms of the share price.

It doesn’t have many peers in the UK, but one company operating in similar segments is Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO). Melrose has surged from lows in April, but it’s only up around 5% over the past 12 months — nothing like the performance of Rolls-Royce.

So, which one offers better value as we move into 2026?

What the numbers tell us

Rolls-Royce isn’t clearly undervalued as it was a couple of years ago. It now trades around 36.1 times forward earnings and has a price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.8.

Some would argue that this is vastly overvalued, but you have to remember that Rolls-Royce is a quality company. It’s got huge economics moats and offers long-term prospects in the form of small modular reactors in addition to its flourishing defence and aviation businesses.

A significant net debt position in 2021 — £5.2bn for a company with a market cap of less than £10bn — has transformed. It now sits on £1.1bn in cash and the market cap is £97bn.

Melrose, one the other hand, is in the early stages of a business transformation. The valuation reflects that. It trades around 16.1 times forward earnings with a PEG ratio of 0.7.

The balance sheet isn’t as robust as Rolls’, however. Net debt sits at £1.6bn versus a market cap of £7.2bn.

Both companies offer a dividend. Melrose at 1.3% and Rolls at 0.8.

What does this tell us? Well, Melrose definitely appears to be better value to me.

Quality is also key

Rolls-Royce shares have pushed higher than I expected, I must confess. It’s an incredible company, with very few competitors in most of the areas in which it operates. This contributes to improving margins. Rolls-Royce’s operating margin reached 19.1% for the first half of 2025.

However, Melrose is equally strong and potentially overlooked. The company reported a first-half margin of 18%, up from 14.2% a year previous. It also has a sole-source position on 70% of its sales. This is an incredibly attractive statistic, suggesting it has enormous pricing power because its customers don’t have other options.

In terms of risks, Rolls-Royce would experience a pullback if we were to see a renewed slowdown in global air travel, delays, or cost overruns in its civil aerospace programmes. However, the defence and power systems business offers diversification.

Melrose also has that diversification, but arguably to a lesser extent. Both are heavily exposure to civil aviation and defence spending.

So, it’s possible that Rolls-Royce has more quality factors — better margins, better balance sheet, and more diversification.

Better value into 2026

For me, however, I believe Melrose offers better value. Using the PEG ratio, Rolls-Royce is 400% more expensive. I’m just not sure the gap should be that big. I own both these stocks, and I believe both are worth considering. However, Melrose is certainly my favourite.