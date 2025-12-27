Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Forget buy-to-let! Aim for a million with a Stocks and Shares ISA instead

Forget buy-to-let! Aim for a million with a Stocks and Shares ISA instead

Discover why buying REITs in an ISA could help investors build substantial wealth — and why this residential trust could be better than buy-to-let.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Happy couple showing relief at news

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As interest rates plummet, more and more Britons are considering buy-to-let as a way to build wealth. Falling borrowing costs and healthy rental growth mean the numbers are looking increasingly attractive for landlords. Personally speaking, I’d rather try to build wealth from property using a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow investors to avoid the high upfront costs and day-to-day management that typically comes with buy-to-let. What’s more, thanks to rules on dividends, these trusts can also be a better way to target a large and stable second income.

Furthermore, if purchased within an ISA, investors don’t pay tax on any of their passive income or capital gains. It’s a perk that buy-to-let landlords would love to have.

With all this in mind, which REIT stocks should investors consider buying today?

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Investing in an ISA

The beauty of REITs is that I can have a range of sectors to choose from. Unlike buy-to-let, where investment is restricted to residential property, in the UK I can choose to invest in, for instance:

  • Medical centres
  • Shopping malls
  • Data centres
  • Care homes
  • Office blocks
  • Warehouses and distribution centres

For residential property investment, Grainger (LSE:GRI) is a top trust to consider in my book. It has 11,078 homes spanning the country on its books, and a committed pipeline of 954 more homes to supercharge rental earnings.

Having a wide range of properties like this reduces the impact of rent defaults and empty properties on overall returns. For the last financial year (to September 2025), Grainger’s occupancy averaged an impressive 98.1%.

For buy-to-let investors owning maybe one or just a handful of homes, these dangers are much more severe.

There are risks at Grainger, of course. Government plans to build 300,000 new homes a year might harm future rent growth as supply increases. Rising regulation — such as the Rent Reform Bill this year that limits rent increases and bans no-fault evictions — is another threat to future earnings.

Yet these are threats facing private landlords too.

REIT benefits

I like the idea of investing in residential real estate right now. Rent growth has slowed in the UK, but with Grainger targeting a rise of 3% to 3.5% this year, investors can still expect a solid return on their cash.

I also like the excellent defensive characteristics of residential property. Rental income and occupancy remains steady across the economic cycle, providing excellent long-term dividend stability.

With REITs paying 90% of rental profits out in dividends each year, too, they’re one of the best ways to target passive income in my view.

Targeting a million

By investing in an ISA, individuals can combine buying REITs like this with other shares to target better returns that they could otherwise expect by just buying property.

Since 2015, the average Stocks and Shares ISA has delivered an average annual return of 9.64%. If this continues, someone investing just £500 a month could make more than a million (£1.05m to be exact) in 30 years.

I hold a wide range of REITs and stocks in my own portfolio. I’m confident this strategy will help me build significant wealth over time.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Want a second income? Here’s how a spare £3k today could earn £3k annually in years to come!

| Christopher Ruane

How big can a second income built around a portfolio of dividend shares potentially be? Christopher Ruane explains some of…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£20,000 for a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s how to try and turn it into a monthly passive income of £493

| Christopher Ruane

Hundreds of pounds in passive income a month from a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA? Here's how that might work…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

£5,000 put into Nvidia stock last Christmas is already worth this much!

| Christopher Ruane

A year ago, Nvidia stock was already riding high -- but it's gained value since. Our writer explores why and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Tesco shares easy money heading into 2026?

| Stephen Wright

The supermarket industry is known for low margins and intense competition. But analysts are bullish on Tesco shares – and…

Read more »

Smiling black woman showing e-ticket on smartphone to white male attendant at airport
Investing Articles

Can this airline stock beat the FTSE 100 again in 2026?

| Stephen Wright

After outperforming the FTSE 100 in 2025, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a promising plan to make its business more…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 Stocks and Shares ISA mistake that will make me a better investor in 2026

| Stephen Wright

All investors make mistakes. The best ones learn from them. That’s Stephen Wright’s plan to maximise returns from his Stocks…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if £20,000 would work harder in an ISA or SIPP in 2026 and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Investors have two tax-efficient ways to build wealth, either in a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP. Harvey Jones asked…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much would I need invested in an ISA to earn £2,417 a month in passive income?

| Andrew Mackie

This writer runs the numbers to see what it takes in an ISA to reach £2,417 a month in passive…

Read more »