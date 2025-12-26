Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £1,500 a month in passive income?

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to target £1,500 a month in passive income?

This writer shares how he’s working to turn his Stocks and Shares ISA into a source of passive income, harnessing compounding and smart stock picking.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Stocks and Shares ISA is my go-to for building tax-free passive income. With Cash ISAs now capped at £12,000 a year and interest rates falling, relying on cash alone makes hitting £1,500 a month (roughly half the average full-time salary) unrealistic. Investing instead lets me target higher returns and put compounding to work to reach this goal faster.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Size of the pot

Data from HMRC shows that ISA contributions largely depend on income, but surprisingly, 17% of earners in the £0-£4,999 band contributed the maximum!

Using this insight, I’ve modelled a tiered yearly contribution strategy, where the amount invested rises as earnings grow:

Tiered yearsYearly ISA contribution
1-5£2,000
6-10£5,000
11-15£10,000
16-25£20,000

The chart below shows lifetime ISA contributions from age 40 to 65 and drawdown to 85, assuming 6% or 8% annual returns. Contributions grow nicely while working, but retirement changes everything.

Most people forget two things: inflation and the need to dial down risk once you start drawing money. I’ve dropped the return to 4% in drawdown and inflation‑adjusted the £1,500 monthly withdrawal at 2%.

Look closely – many focus on the wrong lines, thinking nominal growth tells the full story. At 6%, the pot runs dry; at 8%, you’re left with just £150,000. The chart clearly shows why planning for inflation and lower returns in retirement is crucial if you want your ISA to deliver a steady passive income.

Chart modeling ISA contributions and showing the effects of inflation and compounding

Chart generated by author

Bold stock

Investors often shy away from the FTSE 250, wary of mid-cap volatility. But there are many great businesses offering strong dividends with growth potential. One of my favourites is asset manager Aberdeen (LSE: ABDN).

Its direct-to-consumer arm, interactive investor (ii), has taken the market by storm. Customer numbers rose 14% year on year to 492,000, including a 29% jump in SIPP accounts to 98,000.

Daily trades increased 43%, while assets under administration climbed 20% to £93bn. Momentum here is strong, making ii a serious challenger to Hargreaves Lansdown.

A tale of two divisions

The Adviser division, by contrast, remains under pressure, weighed down by years of net outflows and the long-term shift from active to passive funds. Outflows have eased over the past year, helped by fee reductions across funds. Revenues may have taken a hit in the short term, but stabilising this core business is key for long-term growth.

Market-beating dividend

One of the main attractions for me is getting that 7.5% dividend yield while waiting for a potential recovery. No dividend increase is expected before at least 2027, but reinvesting payouts into more shares can create a compounding effect, potentially magnifying long-term returns.

Bottom line

Aiming for £1,500 a month in passive income at retirement, measured in today’s money, won’t happen overnight. It’s also unlikely to happen if I’m too conservative during the crucial contribution phase.

Once I reach retirement, my chance to grow my portfolio aggressively will be much smaller. That’s why I focus now on finding stocks that offer both market-beating yields and long-term growth potential, while I still have time on my side. That’s why Aberdeen is in my ISA portfolio. But it’s far from the only one I’m watching at the moment.

Andrew Mackie owns shares in Aberdeen. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Up 40% this year, can the Vodafone share price keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

Vodafone shareholders have been rewarded this year with a dividend increase on top of share price growth. Our writer weighs…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s why I like Tesco shares, but won’t be buying any!

| Christopher Ruane

Drawing inspiration from famed investor Warren Buffett's approach, our writer explains why Tesco shares aren't on his shopping list.

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

If the HSBC share price can clear these hurdles, it could fly in 2026

| Jon Smith

After a fantastic year, Jon Smith points out some of the potential road bumps for the HSBC share price, including…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m thrilled I bought Rolls-Royce shares in 2023. Will I buy more in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce has become a superior company, with rising profits, buybacks, and shares now paying a dividend. So is the FTSE…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With Warren Buffett about to step down, what can investors learn?

| Christopher Ruane

Legendary investor Warren Buffett is about to hand over the reins of Berkshire Hathaway after decades in charge. How might…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the perfect passive income ISA and it said…

| Ben McPoland

Which 10 passive income stocks did the world's most popular artificial intelligence chatbot pick for a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

How I generated a 66.6% return in my SIPP in 2025 (and my strategy for 2026!)

| Andrew Mackie

By focusing on undervalued, high-potential stocks, this writer achieved market-beating SIPP returns in 2025 – here’s how he aims to…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

New to the stock market? Here’s how you can give yourself a huge advantage

| Stephen Wright

Stock market crashes can make buying shares intimidating. But investors don’t need specialist skills or knowledge to give themselves a big…

Read more »