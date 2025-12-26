Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How I generated a 66.6% return in my SIPP in 2025 (and my strategy for 2026!)

How I generated a 66.6% return in my SIPP in 2025 (and my strategy for 2026!)

By focusing on undervalued, high-potential stocks, this writer achieved market-beating SIPP returns in 2025 – here’s how he aims to outpace the FTSE 100 in 2026.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve been running my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) for six years now. Over that time, I’ve ridden out Covid-era losses, enjoyed a sharp rebound in 2022 as my energy stocks surged, and learned a lot about volatility along the way.

But 2025 has been my strongest year by a wide margin, with several long-term conviction holdings finally delivering in a big way. Here’s how I generated a 66.6% return – and how I’m positioning my SIPP for 2026.

Top performers

The table below shows my best-performing SIPP holdings so far in 2025. They’re a mix of blue-chip dividend payers and higher-risk growth stocks – exactly the balance I aim for in my long-term pension.

StockReturn in 2025
Fresnillo (LSE: FRES)400%
Prudential (LSE: PRU)75%
HSBC46%
Aviva43%
Aberdeen42%

Valuation matters

The common thread here is simple: each of these shares was either deeply undervalued or entering a clear earnings recovery when I bought them – exactly what I look for in my SIPP.

Fresnillo is the standout, putting the FTSE 100’s 18% gain firmly in the shade. When I bought my first tranche in 2022, the precious metals sector was still stuck in a decade-long bear market.

But with inflation surging and Covid-era stimulus flooding the system, I believed gold and silver would return to favour – and that shift has now played out.

China ‘uninvestable’?

I doubled down on Asian insurance giant Prudential at the start of the year because of a dominant Wall Street narrative: China had become ‘uninvestable’.

At the time, the share price was trading below its Covid sell-off lows. Since then, the Chinese government has unleashed fresh stimulus to revive an economy hit by a bursting property bubble.

Low energy prices have amplified that effort, helping fund infrastructure build-outs across China and wider South-East Asia – regions where Prudential generates a significant chunk of its revenues.

My strategy for 2026

What’s become clear to me is that China – and much of Asia – is leapfrogging Western industries. It benefits from cheaper capital, labour, and energy, while governments are actively encouraging long-term investing and stock ownership.

I struggle to imagine a stronger backdrop for Prudential’s long-term growth. As Asia’s middle class expands, demand for services we take for granted in the West is rising fast.

Insurance penetration remains in the low single digits, and the protection gap across Asia is estimated at $119trn. For me, that underpins why the opportunity still looks compelling heading into 2026.

That said, there are risks worth keeping in mind. Regulatory policy in China can change quickly, currency movements may affect reported returns, and economic growth across Asia won’t be linear. While none of these factors alter my long-term view, they could introduce periods of volatility along the way.

Bottom line

For me, a SIPP is about thinking long term and using volatility to my advantage. When share prices fall, dividend yields rise, allowing me to lock in higher income for the future. That approach has worked well in 2025 and shapes how I’m positioning my portfolio for 2026. By focusing on valuation, cash generation, and durable businesses, I’m aiming to compound both income and capital over time.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Fresnillo Plc, HSBC, Aberdeen, Prudential and Aviva. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Up 40% this year, can the Vodafone share price keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

Vodafone shareholders have been rewarded this year with a dividend increase on top of share price growth. Our writer weighs…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

Here’s why I like Tesco shares, but won’t be buying any!

| Christopher Ruane

Drawing inspiration from famed investor Warren Buffett's approach, our writer explains why Tesco shares aren't on his shopping list.

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

If the HSBC share price can clear these hurdles, it could fly in 2026

| Jon Smith

After a fantastic year, Jon Smith points out some of the potential road bumps for the HSBC share price, including…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m thrilled I bought Rolls-Royce shares in 2023. Will I buy more in 2026?

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce has become a superior company, with rising profits, buybacks, and shares now paying a dividend. So is the FTSE…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With Warren Buffett about to step down, what can investors learn?

| Christopher Ruane

Legendary investor Warren Buffett is about to hand over the reins of Berkshire Hathaway after decades in charge. How might…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the perfect passive income ISA and it said…

| Ben McPoland

Which 10 passive income stocks did the world's most popular artificial intelligence chatbot pick for a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

New to the stock market? Here’s how you can give yourself a huge advantage

| Stephen Wright

Stock market crashes can make buying shares intimidating. But investors don’t need specialist skills or knowledge to give themselves a big…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Nvidia shares make me a fortune in 2026, or lose me one?

| Alan Oscroft

Will Nvidia shares head further up in 2026, or are they set for a reversal if AI overvaluation fears ripple…

Read more »