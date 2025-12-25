Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » New to investing? Here’s Warren Buffett’s strategy for starting from scratch

New to investing? Here’s Warren Buffett’s strategy for starting from scratch

Warren Buffett says he could find opportunities to earn a 50% annual return in the stock market if he was starting from scratch. Here’s how.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When I was first trying to find my way in the stock market, I stumbled across some Warren Buffett videos. And it’s probably the best thing that could have happened to me as an investor.

Listening to the billionaire investor has helped me avoid all sorts of schemes that are unlikely to produce long-term returns. But how would the ‘Oracle of Omaha’ start investing in 2026?

Start small

At the 2024 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, a shareholder asked Buffett how he’d start investing with a million dollars. And the answer was interesting. 

The CEO said he’d focus on small companies – the kind that aren’t big enough to be meaningful for larger market participants. That’s where he thinks the best opportunities are. 

Buffett cited a regional railroad that not a lot of other investors were paying attention to back in the 1970’s. It isn’t operating these days, but it’s an interesting example of what to look for.

Investors setting out on this path need to be prepared to think for themselves. There isn’t much analyst coverage to help you figure out small companies – but that’s exactly the point.

According to Buffett, those who are willing to look can find opportunities to earn a 50% annual return. But that involves looking where others aren’t willing to. 

I don’t have an obvious idea for getting that kind of result. But I think the UK – especially the smaller end of the market – is a good place for investors aiming for exceptional returns to look.

Industrial lighting

One example is FW Thorpe (LSE:TFW). The company has a market value of £352m, but £63m in net cash on its balance sheet brings this down to £262m. 

The firm’s a supplier of industrial lighting and its products are used in places like tunnels, hospitals, and airports. And this is an important part of what makes the stock interesting. 

Reliability’s key in these locations and lighting has to meet strict technical standards. It’s not as simple as screwing in some lightbulbs and this creates a barrier of entry for competitors.

This is a key part of what makes the stock interesting from an investment perspective. And at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13 (based on this year’s earnings), it’s not exactly expensive.

An important part of figuring out which stocks to buy is thinking through the risks. With FW Thorpe, the company’s size means it competes against bigger firms with scale advantages.

Importantly though, the organisation has a reputation for quality. And its structure means its able to offer its customers a level of responsiveness that larger businesses can’t easily emulate. 

Being brave

Those of us who aren’t Buffett need to be careful with investing as if we are him. But there’s nothing wrong with trying to stand out from the crowd in a measured and considered way.

For those looking to do this, I can’t think of a better investor to take advice from. And that means trying to find opportunities that others might be missing.

I can’t find an analyst covering FW Thorpe, so there are no price targets or earnings estimates. But that might mean it’s the kind of unusual stock to consider that could help a new investor’s portfolio stand out.

Stephen Wright has positions in Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool UK has recommended FW Thorpe. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

UK stocks: the contrarian choice for 2026

| Stephen Wright

UK stocks aren’t the consensus choice for investors at the moment. But some smart money managers who are looking to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 20% in 2025, shares in this under-the-radar UK defence tech firm could be set for a strong 2026

| Stephen Wright

Cohort shares are down 20% this year, but NATO spending increases could offer UK investors a huge potential opportunity going…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can the sensational Barclays share price do it all over again in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by what the Barclays share price has been doing lately. Now he looks at whether…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2026 mega-cheap Diageo shares could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Diageo shares have been burning wealth lately but Harvey Jones says long-suffering investors in the FTSE 100 stock may get…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This overlooked FTSE 100 share massively outperformed Tesla over 5 years!

| Charlie Carman

Tesla has been a great long-term investment, but this lesser-known FTSE 100 company would have been an even better one.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

I’m backing these 3 value stocks to the hilt – will they rocket in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has bought these three FTSE 100 value stocks on three occasions lately, averaging down every time they fall.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can the barnstorming Tesco share price do it all over again in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by just how well the Tesco share price has done lately, and asks whether the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 45% in a year with a 7.2% yield and a P/E of 13! Is it too late to buy this fabulous FTSE 250 stock?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones spotted the potential in this ultra-high-yielding FTSE 250 recovery stock, and is thrilled to see it starting to…

Read more »