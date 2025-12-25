Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Can the sensational Barclays share price do it all over again in 2026?

Can the sensational Barclays share price do it all over again in 2026?

Harvey Jones is blown away by what the Barclays share price has been doing lately. Now he looks at whether it can keep smashing the FTSE 100 next year too.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When I look at Barclays’ (LSE: BARC) share price performance over the last year, I can’t believe my eyes. It’s up a staggering 80%. That would have turned £10,000 into £18,000, with dividends on top.

Its two-year performance is even more sensational. It’s up 220% in that time, which would have transformed £10k into £32k, plus dividends. Can it keep up this blistering pace over the next 12 months?

Some say FTSE 100 shares can’t match the growth prospects found in the US, that they’re solid blue-chips with no oomph. Tell it to Barclays. Or HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group, or NatWest Group, all of which have shown similar levels of growth over the last few years. Again, with dividends on top.

Flying FTSE 100 sector

Sorry to keep banging on about dividends, but over the longer run, a regular flow of shareholder payments compounds total returns beautifully. And with their super-sized profits, banks look good for them.

However, a share price surge like the recent one only comes along from time to time. These things do tend to be cyclical. Banks were out of favour for years after the financial crisis, but lately they’ve been playing an awful lot of catch-up. Barclays is still rattling along nicely, up 25% in the last three months, but now there’s a whole new year ahead.

The big UK banks got a lift in November when the Chancellor decided against hitting them with an extended windfall tax. But there was potential bad news in December, when the Bank of England cut base rate to 3.75%. Markets expect one or two more cuts next year.

Banks have done well out of higher interest rates, which allow them to widen their net interest margins, the difference between what they pay savers and charge borrowers. In Q3, Barclays posted total income of £7.2bn, and a hefty £3.3bn of that came from net interest.

Falling rates aren’t just a UK thing. They’re falling in the US too, where Barclays has sizeable operations, so margins could be squeezed Stateside too.

Buybacks and dividend income

However, lower rates will also bring some advantages. As the cost-of-living crisis eases, savers will have more cash, and potential house buyers may find they can now afford mortgages. Businesses could benefit too, which should filter through to Barclays’ bottom line and offset some lost margins.

Lower rates could also boost stock markets, increasing trading activity and supporting investment banking operations. Let’s not get too excited though. The UK economy’s currently shrinking, and there’s talk of a US recession.

I’d be more worried if Barclays were expensive. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8, it’s not as cheap as before, but it isn’t pricey either. The price-to-book ratio remains around 0.84, which isn’t toppy.

The trailing dividend is modest at 1.79%, lower than rival banks, but Barclays plans to reward investors mostly through share buybacks. It aims to return at least £10bn of capital to shareholders between 2024 and 2026.

Analysts are wary though. Consensus one-year forecasts produce a median share price target of 474p, roughly where the stock stands today.

So will Barclays repeat last year’s extraordinary growth? I think that’s very unlikely. But for investors who take a long-term view, as they should, the shares remain well worth considering.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

UK stocks: the contrarian choice for 2026

| Stephen Wright

UK stocks aren’t the consensus choice for investors at the moment. But some smart money managers who are looking to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 20% in 2025, shares in this under-the-radar UK defence tech firm could be set for a strong 2026

| Stephen Wright

Cohort shares are down 20% this year, but NATO spending increases could offer UK investors a huge potential opportunity going…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

New to investing? Here’s Warren Buffett’s strategy for starting from scratch

| Stephen Wright

Warren Buffett says he could find opportunities to earn a 50% annual return in the stock market if he was…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: in 2026 mega-cheap Diageo shares could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Diageo shares have been burning wealth lately but Harvey Jones says long-suffering investors in the FTSE 100 stock may get…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This overlooked FTSE 100 share massively outperformed Tesla over 5 years!

| Charlie Carman

Tesla has been a great long-term investment, but this lesser-known FTSE 100 company would have been an even better one.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

I’m backing these 3 value stocks to the hilt – will they rocket in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has bought these three FTSE 100 value stocks on three occasions lately, averaging down every time they fall.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can the barnstorming Tesco share price do it all over again in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is blown away by just how well the Tesco share price has done lately, and asks whether the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 45% in a year with a 7.2% yield and a P/E of 13! Is it too late to buy this fabulous FTSE 250 stock?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones spotted the potential in this ultra-high-yielding FTSE 250 recovery stock, and is thrilled to see it starting to…

Read more »