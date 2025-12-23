Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Who will be next year’s FTSE 100 Christmas cracker?

Who will be next year’s FTSE 100 Christmas cracker?

As we approach Christmas 2025, our writer identifies the FTSE 100’s star performer this year. But who will be number one in 2026?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

By historical standards, it’s been a pretty good year for the FTSE 100. Since the start of 2025, the index has gained approximately a fifth. And unless something dramatic happens today (23 December) or tomorrow, we know who will be the Footsie’s Christmas number one.

Any guesses?

A gold star

Yes, it’s Fresnillo, the Mexican-based gold and silver producer. Its share price has more than trebled this year. On the back of soaring metals prices – gold reached a record high in October – it’s been the FTSE 100’s star performer.

But I can’t see this being repeated in 2026.

Although some gold price forecasts are expecting a move towards $5,000 (currently it’s around $4,300), it’s difficult to make accurate predictions. There are just too many moving variables. And because of this year’s rally, I suspect the group’s share price already reflects some of the more optimistic forecasts. Any sign of weakness in either gold or silver and Fresnillo’s shares could fall dramatically.

I therefore think we are going to have to look elsewhere for the FTSE 100’s 2026 top performer. But who might this be?

Take your pick

To be honest, it’s impossible to say. History suggests that the biggest share price swings (up and down) are often caused by volatile commodity prices.

For example, a spike in energy prices would make BP and Shell strong candidates for the 2026 Christmas top spot. Alternatively, a surge in demand for non-precious metals could help the Footsie’s miners.

However, there’s one stock that has nothing to do with these sectors, that I think will have a good 2026. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not predicting a performance like Fresnillo’s in 2025. But I still think Diageo (LSE:DGE), the drinks giant, is a stock worth considering as we head towards the new year.

Cheers!

The consensus of analysts is that its share price is approximately 20% undervalued.

To get close to this, I believe the group’s going to have to convince investors that it’s able to reverse a trend of falling sales and earnings, in a market that appears to be undergoing structural change. Gen Zers are drinking less than their parents. They also appear to be trading up and buying more expensive brands, something the group calls “premiumisation”.

Fortunately, Diageo’s well positioned to accommodate changing tastes. It has over 200 brands in its portfolio – including some iconic ones like Guinness and Smirnoff — covering all price points, including the more expensive ones. It also retains a truly global reach and – based on revenue — remains the world’s number one for spirits.

However, the group’s most recent trading update revealed flat sales and its June 2025 annual report disclosed an increase in borrowings.

Happy New Year?

The task of reversing the group’s fortunes will shortly lie with the group’s new boss, Sir Dave Lewis, who officially joins on 1 January 2026. He has an excellent reputation, which gives me confidence that he can deliver a successful turnaround.

The next scheduled update for investors is in February 2026. I wonder if this could be the catalyst for a 2026 recovery? One advantage of the falling share price, is that buyers today could enjoy a 4%+ dividend yield (no guarantees, of course). This should provide some comfort if news of the recovery I anticipate is delayed.

James Beard has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc and Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is Alphabet still one of the best shares to buy heading into 2026?

| Stephen Wright

The best time to buy shares is when other investors are seeing risks. Is that the case with Google’s parent…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the Barclays share price be the FTSE 100’s big winner in 2026?

| Stephen Wright

With OpenAI and SpaceX considering listing on the stock market, could investment banking revenues push the Barclays share price higher…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will the Nvidia share price crash in 2026? Here are the risks investors can’t ignore

| Stephen Wright

Is Nvidia’s share price in danger in 2026? Stephen Wright outlines the risks – and why some might not be…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Growth Shares

I asked ChatGPT how much £10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 5 years ago is worth today? But it wasn’t very helpful…

| James Beard

Although often impressive, artificial intelligence has its flaws. James Beard found this out when he used it to try and…

Read more »

Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.
Investing Articles

Did ChatGPT give me the best FTSE stocks to buy 1 year ago?

| Ben McPoland

ChatGPT can do lots of great stuff, but is it actually any good at identifying winning stocks from the FTSE…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for an 8%-yielding passive income portfolio of dividend shares and it said…

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley tested artificial intelligence to see if it understood how to build an income portfolio from dividend shares. He…

Read more »

Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to target £8,333 a month of passive income?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explores a potential route to earning double what is today considered a comfortable retirement and all tax-free inside…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Could these 3 FTSE 100 shares soar in 2026?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer identifies a trio of FTSE 100 shares he thinks might potentially have more petrol in the tank as…

Read more »