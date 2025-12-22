Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My 3 FTSE 100 predictions for 2026

My 3 FTSE 100 predictions for 2026

Ben McPoland sees another positive year for the FTSE 100 index, including a return to form for one very disappointing UK stock.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer who has contributed more than 1,800 articles for The Motley Fool UK. He has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

In January last year, I made two stock market predictions, including one about the FTSE 100. Looking back, I think it’s fair to say the accuracy of these has been mixed.

The first was that Tesla stock would drop by at least 40%. I know, I know. Tesla defies logic and can be kept elevated by visionary CEO Elon Musk and his bold robotaxi and humanoid bets.

I just thought reality might set in this year, due to “weak consumer spending, the potential elimination of EV subsidies, and rising competition from cheaper hybrid vehicles“.

Given these challenges, I thought a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 117 looked unsustainable. But the stock is up 19% year to date, with the forward P/E multiple now sitting at 213.

To be fair, I did say that I was “inviting a load of egg on my face” making price predictions about an unpredictable stock like Tesla.

My second prediction was that the FTSE 100 would rise for the fifth straight year in 2025. This would have been the first time the index had done so since the Financial Crisis.

Barring some earth-shattering market crash between now and next week, the Footsie will end the year well up. It has jumped 21%, with dividends pushing the actual return even higher. I didn’t envisage such exceptional returns.

2026

To avoid another 1-1 stalemate, here are my three FTSE 100 predictions for 2026:

  • The FTSE 100 makes it a sixth year of positive gains. Not since the 1980s has it done that. Lower interest rates, a relatively stable UK political backdrop (at least compared to previous years), and more certainty around global tariffs make me think this is likely.
  • With some sort of Ukraine-Russia peace settlement appearing more likely, defence stocks like Babcock International will have a soft year.
  • Diageo (LSE:DGE) will finally post a positive return, its first since 2021.

Diageo

What makes me think this about it? Well, the stock has crashed 41% in just two years, leaving it on a rock-bottom forward P/E ratio of 13. This tells us that sentiment is currently incredibly weak for the stock.

But good news could come in the shape of interest rate cuts in the New Year, both in the UK and in Diageo’s key US market. Over time, it should put more money in people’s pockets, potentially helping premium spirits volumes pick up.

Crucially, it has Sir Dave Lewis starting as CEO in January. As a consumer goods veteran who turned Tesco around, I expect him to provide a clear and credible turnaround strategy at some point in 2026.

After all, Diageo still has a few world-class brands that are growing globally, notably Guinness and Don Julio. This is far from a broken company.

Now, I should say that I don’t expect the stock to skyrocket or do anything mad. Any turnaround will likely be gradual and take time. There could even be more weak sales reported in 2026.

But the bar for positive surprises is very low, and I think next year might bring one or two. So investors searching for a FTSE 100 turnaround candidate might want to consider Diageo while it’s still down in the dumps.

Ben McPoland has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc, Tesco Plc, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Could these 3 FTSE 100 shares soar in 2026?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer identifies a trio of FTSE 100 shares he thinks might potentially have more petrol in the tank as…

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in a FTSE 250 dividend portfolio to make £14.2k of annual income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains three main factors that go into building a strong FTSE 250 dividend portfolio to help income investors…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

275 times earnings! Am I the only person who thinks Tesla’s stock price is over-inflated?

| James Beard

Using conventional measures, James Beard reckons the Tesla stock price is expensive. Here, he considers why so many people appear…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s what I think investors in Nvidia stock can look forward to in 2026

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock has delivered solid returns for investors in 2025. But it could head even higher in 2026, driven by…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are my top US stocks to consider buying in 2026

| Stephen Wright

The US remains the most popular market for investors looking for stocks to buy. In a crowded market, where does…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 in excess savings? Here’s how to try and turn that into a second income in 2026

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright outlines an opportunity for investors with £20,000 in excess cash to target a £1,450 a year second income…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Is a 9% yield from one of the UK’s most reliable dividend shares too good to be true?

| Stephen Wright

Taylor Wimpey’s recent dividend record has been outstanding, but investors thinking of buying shares need to take a careful look…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Value Shares

Is it time to consider buying this FTSE 250 Christmas turkey?

| James Beard

With its share price falling by more than half since December 2024, James Beard considers the prospects for the worst-performing…

Read more »