Could these 3 FTSE 100 shares soar in 2026?

Our writer identifies a trio of FTSE 100 shares he thinks might potentially have more petrol in the tank as we head towards another year.

As always, this year has seen mixed performances in the stock market. Some shares have done brilliantly, while others have been disappointing. Overall though, British blue-chip shares have had a solid showing. The flagship FTSE 100 index is up 20% since the start of 2025.

Might there still be bargains in the index? I think so! Here are three FTSE 100 shares that I think could potentially do well next year.

JD Sports

Retailer JD Sports (LSE: JD) strikes me as a British success story.

It has built a huge network of shops in many markets around the world. Sales growth has been strong and the company grew its pre-tax profit in the first half by 10% year-on-year.

But while the company decided its H1 results were strong enough to deploy some spare cash on a share buyback, the dividend was held flat. Given JD’s measly dividend yield of 1.1%, that was disappointing.

So far this year, the FTSE 100 share has fallen 11%.

The growth story here strikes me as strong. If it plays out in 2026, with lower expenditure on new openings potentially helping profitability, I think the share could do well. That is why I continue to own it.

But as this year demonstrates, JD has its work cut out to restore credibility in the City following profit warnings in recent years.

Weak consumer spending in key markets like the US is a risk to profitability next year.

Rolls-Royce

Can aeronautical engineer Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) do it again?

The Rolls-Royce share price has been among the top FTSE 100 performers for several years in a row. Since the turn of 2025, it has soared no less than 95%.

From a bearish perspective, such strong ongoing momentum could seem hard to justify for a long-established firm in a mature market.

But the share price momentum has been strong in recent years – and so has the business performance. Customer demand is growing across all of Rolls’ business areas and the price-to-earnings ratio of 17 does not look outrageous to me.

Could Rolls move markedly higher again in 2026? I think it could.

Ongoing positive investor sentiment may help. Raising its financial goals has propelled the company’s share price upwards in recent years and that could happen again next year. Meanwhile, any big contract wins might also push the price upwards.

But while I do not think the price is outrageous, it does not offer me the margin of safety I would like for the risk of a sudden downturn in civil aviation demand. Recent history shows that is always a risk. I will not be buying the share.

Endeavour Mining

One FTSE 100 share that has done even better than Rolls-Royce this year is Endeavour Mining. It is up 162% since the start of 2025.

With ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, the gold price has recently hit all-time highs. For Endeavour, that has been a boon. Its gold mines have literally been a gold mine!

If the yellow metal keeps moving up in the current complex geopolitical environment, that could also move Endeavour’s share price up more.

But I do not like investing in miners when we are already at a high point in the precious metal pricing cycle. So I will not be buying Endeavour.