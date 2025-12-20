My top 2 disruptive growth stocks to consider buying in 2026

Looking for stocks to buy? Find out why our writer likes this pair of explosive growth shares that have sold off heavily in recent months.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Many shares have had a late-year wobble, setting up some attractive potential stock-buying opportunities.

Here are two disruptive growth stocks that stand out to me right now. Both are down considerably from their 52-week highs, and I think they’re worth mulling over for 2026 and beyond.

A sea of growth

First up is Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), which owns Southeast Asia’s largest e-commerce marketplace (Shopee), as well as gaming platform and publisher Garena. It also runs Monee (a fast-growing fintech platform).

These three digital businesses are driving big growth (Q3 revenue was up 38.3% to $6bn). Yet the stock has fallen 38% since September, largely due to concerns around regional competition for Shopee from the likes of TikTok Shop and Alibaba‘s Lazada.

While these fears are legitimate, the e-commerce market in Southeast Asia is large and growing. I think there’s ample room for a handful of winners, while Sea has optionality with its digital entertainment and fintech businesses (which have better margins).

The stock’s decline puts it on a price-to-earnings-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.7. Remember, anything below 1.0 is considered potentially undervalued, indicating that Sea offers growth at a reasonable price.

If the stock stays around the $120 mark (or drops lower), I plan to add to my holding in January (once Christmas spending is out of the way!).

Direct-to-consumer healthcare

Next, we have Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS). Founded in 2017, this is probably the riskier of these two stocks right now. However, with a modest market cap of $7.9bn, it also has the largest potential given its disruptive business model.

So, what does Hims do? It operates an online health platform, where professionals can approve treatments for hair loss, obesity, acne, menopause, mental health, and more. The medication is then sent directly to the front door.

That is far less hassle than the old model of booking a doctor’s visit, going in person to a practice, then a pharmacy.

An increasing amount of the company’s revenue is subscription-based, with subscribers growing 21% in Q3 to almost 2.5m. These are mainly in the US, but the company is expanding internationally.

In the UK, the firm is launching weight-loss membership and treatment plans, including branded GLP-1 options such as Mounjaro and Wegovy, starting at £149 per month. Roughly 64% of UK adults are overweight or living with obesity.

The main risk here is competition, with various digital health platforms knocking about. It’s far from clear yet that Hims has a durable competitive advantage, so I haven’t made this one of my top holdings.

However, this is a fast-growing healthcare disruptor, with Q3 revenue surging 49% to $600m. Full-year revenue is set to skyrocket nearly 60% to $2.3bn, giving a price-to-sales multiple of just 3.5.

And management expects full-year adjusted EBITDA of $307m-$317m. That would be good for a 13% margin, hinting strongly that this model operating at full scale could be very profitable.

The stock is down 49% since February’s peak.

Opportunities abound

Truthfully, it was hard to narrow this down to just two shares. Many of my favourite disruptive growth stocks — including Wise, Uber, Duolingo, Roblox, On Holding, and MercadoLibre — have pulled back significantly recently.

As we head into 2026, I’m seeing many other opportunities emerging. I think it’s going to be a great year for stock-pickers.