Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » At 13.2%, this passive income stock has the highest yield on the FTSE 250. And it trades at a 40% discount

At 13.2%, this passive income stock has the highest yield on the FTSE 250. And it trades at a 40% discount

Our writer takes a look at the highest-yielding FTSE 250 passive income stock. But how sustainable is this return? Could it be a value trap?

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Two elderly people relaxing in the summer sunshine Box Hill near Dorking Surrey England

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A £10,000 investment a year ago (17 December 2024) in Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LSE:BSIF) would have earned £955 in passive income over the past 12 months. But over this period, its share price has fallen by approximately a quarter.

If it can maintain its payout for another year, it means those buying £10,000 of shares today would earn £1,322 (38% more) over the next 12 months. This implies a yield of 13.2%, the highest on the FTSE 250.

But is this really sustainable? A yield at this level suggests investors have their doubts. Let’s see.

A cause for concern?

If I was a shareholder, I’d be concerned about the drop in Bluefield’s market cap. However, based on its latest internal valuation, the fall appears unjustified. It now means its shares trades at a 40% discount to the fund’s net asset value.

In other words, if the business ceased trading today and sold off its assets and cleared its liabilities, there would be around 26p a share – equivalent to three times its annual dividend – to give back to shareholders.

I appreciated that valuing non-quoted energy portfolios can be difficult, but this is an enormous discount. Can the fund’s accountants be so wrong?

And because of the management team’s frustration that investors don’t appear to value Bluefield’s 793MW of renewable energy assets as highly as they do, they have engaged advisors to explore the possibility of selling the group. If successful, it would probably mean the shares are de-listed from the London Stock Exchange.

An uncertain future

But there are no guarantees that a buyer will be found.

That’s due, in part, to the UK government’s decision to launch a consultation on how renewable energy projects should be subsidised in the future. Although there are no changes proposed to current contracts, it has caused uncertainty within the industry and makes investing in the sector riskier than might otherwise be the case.

Also, a higher interest rate environment means investors can earn a reasonable return elsewhere. This has resulted in many shares in the sector falling out of favour. And for the company, it makes it more expensive to borrow, which limits opportunities to expand.

If a sale doesn’t go through, the trust’s share price could continue to drift lower. But if it’s able to continue its recent policy of increasing its dividend each year, the yield will go higher still. Of course, there can never be any assurances given when it comes to payouts.   

Financial year (30 June)Share price (pence)Dividend per share (pence)Dividend change (%)Yield (%)
2021121.48.0+1.36.6
2022131.08.2+2.56.3
2023120.08.6+4.97.2
2024105.68.8+2.38.3
202597.28.9+1.110.2
Source: London Stock Exchange Group/company reports

Final thoughts

But I reckon the Bluefield Solar Income Fund has plenty going for it. Most of its income (84% comes from PV assets) is secured by long-term agreements and, although there will be some variability depending on how often the sun shines, the UK weather is generally bright enough to help the fund earn revenue all-year round. And with the price it receives for a significant proportion of its output guaranteed, it should be able to predict its earnings with a reasonable degree of accuracy.  

If a buyer does come forward, it’s hard to see how the directors can recommend selling the group for much less than its net asset value. I think it’s worth considering but not with the aim of a quick sale.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended London Stock Exchange Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

UK shares look cheap — but the market might be about to take notice

| Stephen Wright

UK shares have traded at a persistent discount to their US counterparts. This can create huge opportunities, but investors need…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 growth machine is showing positive signs for a 2026 recovery

| Stephen Wright

FTSE 100 distributor Bunzl is already the second-largest holding in Stephen Wright’s Stocks and Shares ISA. What should his next…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy for passive income in 2026 and it said…

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers wanted to learn which dividend stocks an AI bot thinks might be worth buying for 2026. Its response…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

Stop missing out! A Stocks and Shares ISA could help you retire early

| Stephen Wright

Investors who don't use a Stocks and Shares ISA get all the risks that come with investing but with less…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will Greggs shares crash again in 2026?

| Paul Summers

After a horrible 2025, Paul Summers takes a look at whether Greggs shares could sink even further in price next…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This quantum computing growth stock could skyrocket 113%, says 1 broker

| Ben McPoland

One team of analysts on Wall Street have put a $100 price target on this high-growth tech stock. Should I…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

Here’s how you can invest £5,000 in UK stocks to earn a second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian explains how investing £5,000 in UK stocks could potentially unlock a second income of up to £1,100 in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My top 2 disruptive growth stocks to consider buying in 2026

| Ben McPoland

Looking for stocks to buy? Find out why our writer likes this pair of explosive growth shares that have sold…

Read more »