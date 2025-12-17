Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Will the Lloyds share price breach £1 in 2026?

Will the Lloyds share price breach £1 in 2026?

After a terrific 2025, the Lloyds share price is trading at levels not seen since the global financial collapse in 2008. It might even exceed £1 next year.

Posted by
Cliff D'Arcy
My first loves were Maths and Physics. After studying Maths, Stats and Computer Science in the late 80s, I worked in the financial sector from 1987 to 2002. I then joined The Motley Fool's writing team in January 2003 and left in November 2005. Since then, I have been a freelance financial writer. My primary goal is to help people manage their money better by making sensible financial decisions!
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The past few years have been kind to shareholders of Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY). Over five years, the Lloyds share price has thrashed the wider FTSE 100 index, with this stock trading at levels not seen in 17 years. After such a strong run, will Lloyds shares finally break the £1 mark next year?

Lloyds shares surge

As I write, the Lloyds share price stands at 93.72p, valuing the Black Horse bank at £55.2bn. This stock has been a big winner in 2025, surging by 71.1%. This thrashes the FTSE 100’s gain of 18.1% since 31 December 2024.

Furthermore, this UK share has leapt by 69.2% over 12 months and has soared by 168.5% over five years. These are remarkable returns for what many investors might view as a ‘boring, old-economy’ stock.

Of course, Lloyds and many other shares took a brutal beating during the global financial crisis of 2007/09. As an ex-employee of this industry, I feared the worse, so I sold all my financial stocks before a tsunami smashed stock markets in 2008. Indeed, I recall selling some of my Lloyds shares at prices nearing £3 in 2007.

I’m glad I did, because Lloyds stock crashed spectacularly, hitting a closing low of 21.67p on 9 March 2009. Those brave enough to have bought into the bank back then made out like bandits over the following 16-plus years.

For the record, my family portfolio bought Lloyds shares in mid-2022, paying 43.5p a share. To date, we have made a paper gain of 115.7%, but by reinvesting all our dividends into buying more shares, we have boosted our return even higher.

Don’t forget dividends

The above gains all exclude dividends, the cash payments made by some companies to their owners. Traditionally, Lloyds and many other FTSE 100 shares have been strong providers of UK dividends to shareholders.

With Lloyds shares rising so strongly in recent years, its dividend yield has declined. Currently, it’s about 3.6% a year — still above the Footsie’s yearly cash yield of below 3.2%.

Will we see £1 in 2026?

At its 52-week high, the Lloyds share price briefly hit 97.74p on 2 December, just a couple of weeks ago. Back then, I got excited at the prospects of the stock clearing £1, but it has since retreated 4.1%.

Nevertheless, I’m fairly sure that the shares will eventually exceed 100p next year, the only question for me being when. But I suspect there will be some volatility on the way, as often happens when shares rise strongly and steeply.

Of course, I could be wrong and the entire stock market could sink in 2026, driven lower by some global factor or another. Also, as the UK’s #1 mortgage lender, Lloyds is heavily exposed to the health of the British housing market. If house prices fall, interest rates don’t come down, or mortgage arrears rise, then it could spell bad news for this and other banking stocks.

Likewise, lower business lending or rising bad debts and loan losses could hit Lloyds’ profits and cash flow in 2026. But we have no intention at selling at current prices, even though there may be more exciting stocks out there…

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group. Cliff D’Arcy has an economic interest in Lloyds Banking Group shares. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in the stock market to target a £3,500 monthly passive income?

| Mark Hartley

Targeting extra income by investing in the stock market isn't just a pipe dream, it can be highly lucrative. Here's…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Dividend Shares

Look what happened to Greggs shares after I said they were a bargain!

| Cliff D'Arcy

After a truly terrible year, Greggs shares collapsed to their 2025 low on 25 November. That very day, I said…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

This superb passive income star now has a dividend yield of 10.4%!

| Simon Watkins

This standout passive income gem now generates an annual dividend return higher than the ‘magic’ 10% figure, and consensus forecasts…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m targeting £12,959 a year in my retirement from £20,000 in this ultra-high yielding FTSE 100 income share…

| Simon Watkins

Analysts forecast this high-yield FTSE 100 income share will deliver rising dividends and capital gains, making it a powerful long-term…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Can the BAE share price do it again in 2026?

| Paul Summers

The BAE share price has been in good form in 2025. But Paul Summers says a high valuation might be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

7 UK dividend shares yielding over 7% that could thrive if rates fall in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley weighs up the investment benefits of interest rate changes and how they could boost the potential of seven…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

UK dividend stocks could look even more tempting if the Bank of England cuts rates this week!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says returns on cash are likely to fall in the coming months, making the income paid by FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 115% with a 5.5% yield – are Aviva shares the ultimate FTSE 100 dividend growth machine?

| Harvey Jones

Aviva shares have done brilliantly lately, and the dividend's been tip-top too. Harvey Jones asks if it's one of the…

Read more »