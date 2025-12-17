Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: here’s where the latest forecasts show the Vodafone share price going next

Prediction: here’s where the latest forecasts show the Vodafone share price going next

With the Vodafone turnaround strategy progressing, strong cash flow forecasts could be the key share price driver for the next few years.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Broker forecasts… love them or hate them, we can’t ignore them. And a couple of big names have raised their Vodafone (LSE: VOD) share price targets in December.

On 8 December, Barclays lifted its target to 120p. And with the price at 95p at the time of writing (17 December), that would mean a 26% rise. Then on 11 December, Deutsche Bank came in with a 140p target — suggesting a 47% jump.

We head towards 2026 with the shares up 39% year to date. They’ve still, however, fallen 28% over the past five years. So what might these latest upratings mean?

Erratic profits

Vodafone earnings have been erratic over the past few years, to put it mildly. The telecoms giant even slumped to a loss per share of 15.9 eurocents in the 2024-25 year, though the company posted positive adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 7.9 cents.

In the update, CEO Margherita Della Valle admitted “there is much more to do.” But she added that the “period of transition has repositioned Vodafone for multi-year growth.”

Forecasts show reported EPS of 7.3 cents in the current year, rising to 9.1 cents by the 2027-28 year. Considering Vodafone is very much still in its restructuring phase, there’ll be sizeable margins for error in those predictions. And forecasts like this are only good until they’re not — which could be six months ahead, next week, or tomorrow.

Shareholder rewards

There’s a mooted price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15 this year based on the current Vodafone share price, dropping to 12 on 2028 forecasts. And that does stir some optimism in me. On its own, it’s far from a buy-it-now multiple. But the rebased dividend should provide a 4.1% yield this year, with modest increases in the pipe for the following two years.

And then comes Vodafone’s share buyback programme. By this year’s halfway stage in November, the company had completed €3bn in repurchases, with a further €1bn to go. That should boost future per-share measures. And it also adds to the attractiveness of that P/E valuation.

Cash flow flood

Earnings, dividends, P/E, price forecasts… none of them mean anything unless the cash is there to support them. And that’s where I think Vodafone’s big strength could lie.

Adjusted free cash flow for 2025 came in at €2.5bn. And for 2026, management predicts between €2.6bn and €2.8bn. That’s with the benefit of a turnaround in Germany, which had been holding the company back for years. We should see €7.2bn to €7.4bn in adjusted EBITDAaL (EBITDA excluding leases) from Germany this year.

Bigger prediction?

On a discounted cash flow basis, my Motley Fool colleague Simon Watkins recently calculated a fair value for Vodafone shares of 238p — a whopping 150% ahead of today. That’s based on a commendable long-term outlook though. And there are plenty of hurdles still to overcome in the short term.

High net debt of €25.9bn is one risk. And the future of the now-completed Three integration still holds uncertainties.

But I reckon long-term investors should consider Vodafone for potential growth plus dividends in 2026 and beyond.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Time to start preparing for a stock market crash?

| Christopher Ruane

2025's been an uneven year on stock markets. This writer is not trying to time the next stock market crash…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock’s had a great 2025. Can it keep going?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees an argument for Nvidia stock's positive momentum to continue -- and another for the share price to…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how someone could aim to turn that into a £10,958 annual second income!

| Christopher Ruane

Earning a second income doesn't necessarily mean doing more work. Christopher Ruane highlights one long-term approach based on owning dividend…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

My favourite FTSE value stock falls another 6% on today’s results – should I buy more?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones highlights a FTSE 100 value stock that he used to consider boring, but has been surprisingly volatile lately.…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

See what £10,000 invested in the FTSE 100 at the start of 2025 is worth today…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled by the stunning performance of the FTSE 100, but says he's having a lot more fun…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP or ISA to aim for a £2,500 monthly pension income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says many investors overlook the value of a SIPP in building a second income for later life, and…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

Can you turn your Stocks and Shares ISA into a lean, mean passive income machine?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows investors how they can use their Stocks and Shares ISA to generate high, rising and reliable dividends…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

Move over Lloyds, are Barclays shares the ones to go for in 2026?

| Alan Oscroft

As we head into 2026 with inflation and interest rates set to fall, what does the banking outlook offer for…

Read more »