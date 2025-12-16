Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 115% with a 5.5% yield – are Aviva shares the ultimate FTSE 100 dividend growth machine?

Up 115% with a 5.5% yield – are Aviva shares the ultimate FTSE 100 dividend growth machine?

Aviva shares have done brilliantly lately, and the dividend’s been tip-top too. Harvey Jones asks if it’s one of the best all-rounders on the UK blue-chip index.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I haven’t written about Aviva (LSE: AV) shares that often for The Motley Fool lately. Truth is, they’re a bit of a sore point for me.

In early 2023, when topping up a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) I’d just populated with a mix of personal and company pensions, I took a good look at Aviva and wondered whether to buy. I also looked at rival FTSE 100 insurer and asset manager Legal & General Group. As I recall, the latter was cheaper, trading on a lower price-to-earnings ratio, and offered a higher yield. So I went with that.

I tend to be a bit of a contrarian, backing out-of-favour stocks rather than chasing big winners in the hope they recover on my watch. That’s worked well overall, but not here. While Legal & General shares have continued to idle, Aviva’s powered on.

Two FTSE 100 rivals, only one winner

Over the last 12 months, Aviva’s up almost 38%, and 115% over five years. In dismal contrast, Legal & General shares are up just 6% over one year and flat over five. Clearly, I backed the wrong horse. The only consolation is that Legal & General pays more income, with a trailing dividend yield of 8.7%, but that’s largely due to its rotten share price performance.

Despite Aviva’s strong run, it still yields a solid 5.44%. That’s way above the FTSE 100 average of 3.25%. It now looks like one of the best all-round stocks on the blue-chip index, delivering both share price growth and solid dividend income.

Yet a few years ago, Aviva was much like Legal & General today, its shares drifting sideways. They ignited after Amanda Blanc’s appointment in July 2020. Her mission was to transform Aviva into a capital-light, industry-leading operation and reignite growth. So far, she’s done a brilliant job.

In full-year 2023, Aviva posted operating profit of £1.47bn, up 9% on 2022. That increased 20% to £1.77bn in 2024. Yet on 13 November, the shares fell after Aviva said operating profit for 2025 was on course to hit to £2.2bn.

That’s still impressive in my book, but markets had hoped for more. Investor expectations had clearly raced ahead of themselves. The stock dropped sharply on the day and is down 6% over the last month. That’s a serious overreaction, in my view.

Although I can’t see why investors are concerned, as the price-to-earnings ratio has jumped to 27.5, way above the FTSE 100 average of around 17. So is Aviva worth considering today? I think so. The forward P/E looks a lot less challenging at 13.4, while the full-year dividend is forecast to hit 5.94%, rising to 6.36% in 2026.

Investors have cooled on Aviva and I suspect its shares might now idle for a while, but at least that means some of the froth’s gone. For investors willing to take a long-term view, I think they’re still well worth considering. As for myself, I’ll stick with Legal & General shares, and hope 2026 is the year they do an Aviva.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing For Beginners

I think the best days for Lloyds’ share price are over. Here’s why

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Lloyds' share price could come under increasing pressure over the coming year, with factors including a…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Looking to invest in the FTSE 100? Royston Wild believes buying individual shares could be the best way to target…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Can the BAE share price do it again in 2026?

| Paul Summers

The BAE share price has been in good form in 2025. But Paul Summers says a high valuation might be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce, Babcock, and BAE Systems shares do it all over again in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones examines whether BAE Systems and other defence-focused FTSE 100 stocks can continue to shoot the lights out in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

7 UK dividend shares yielding over 7% that could thrive if rates fall in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley weighs up the investment benefits of interest rate changes and how they could boost the potential of seven…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These 3 things could make a Stocks and Shares ISA a no-brainer in 2026

| Alan Oscroft

The government and the FCA are doing their bit to try to steer investors towards a Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Revealed! The 10 best-performing FTSE 100 shares in 2025

| Charlie Carman

It's been a year of golden gains for the FTSE 100 index, spearheaded by these 10 powerhouse stocks. But can…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

Is it time to consider gobbling up these 3 FTSE 100 Christmas turkeys?

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the pros and cons of buying three of the FTSE 100’s (INDEXFTSE:UKX) worst performers over the…

Read more »