Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » UK dividend stocks could look even more tempting if the Bank of England cuts rates this week!

UK dividend stocks could look even more tempting if the Bank of England cuts rates this week!

Harvey Jones says returns on cash are likely to fall in the coming months, making the income paid by FTSE 100 dividend stocks look even more attractive.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’ve loaded up on FTSE 100 dividend stocks over the last two or three years, and haven’t regretted it for a moment. Now I think events this could make them look even more tempting than they already are.

As well as dividend income, I’ve been getting bags of growth too. Shares in one of my favourites, Lloyds Banking Group, are up 70% in the last year and 105% over two. As a result, the yield’s fallen to 3.35%, but that should recover, and I’m also collecting stellar rates of income elsewhere.

High-income FTSE 100 shares

One of my favourites is wealth manager M&G. It was yielding more than 10% when I added it to my Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) in 2023. That has since dipped to 7.25% today on a trailing basis, but that’s caused by a 37% rise in the share price over the last year, which I’m certainly not going to complain about. I get an even bigger trailing yield of 7.8% from insurer Phoenix Group Holdings, whose shares are up 30% in a year, turbo-charging my total return.

Some of the yields I’m collecting are more than double what savers can expect from a standard deposit account. Legal & General Group throws off 8.7% while FTSE 250-listed Taylor Wimpey pays 9.4%. Their shares haven’t done so well, but I’m hoping that will reverse next year.

Markets reckons there’s a 92% chance the Bank of England will cut the base rate at its next meeting on Thursday (18 December), most likely from 4% to 3.75%. That’s bad news for savers, because returns on variable rate accounts will fall as a result, but it’s good news for FTSE income stocks, as their yields will look even more attractive by comparison.

BP shares are rewarding

My SIPP also contains oil giant BP (LSE: BP). While not the highest yielder on the FTSE 100, it still pays a generous 5.56%. The BP share price has been volatile, climbing 10% over the last year but down 5% over two. Nothing’s guaranteed when investing, neither dividends nor share price growth. But over the long term, history shows that equities deliver far superior total returns to cash or bonds. Ultimately, volatility is the investor’s friend.

An interest rate cut on Thursday will hit savings rates but won’t have any impact on yields. In the longer run, it could boost dividends, as cheaper borrowing and a revived economy lift company profits.

There are other rewards to holding stocks. BP has also supported its share price through regular share buybacks. Yet I’m not sure this is the first dividend stock I’d consider buying right now. The BP share price could be in for a volatile time, amid talk of an oil gut. If crude prices fall further, so could BP’s profits.

Climate change also poses a risk, as the drive to renewables could knock oil demand, hitting an old-school fossil fuel producer like this one. However, there are plenty more high-yielding dividend stocks on the FTSE 100. And the lower interest rates go, the more attractive their yields will appear.

Harvey Jones has positions in Bp P.l.c., Legal & General Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, M&g Plc, Phoenix Group Plc, and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing For Beginners

I think the best days for Lloyds’ share price are over. Here’s why

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Lloyds' share price could come under increasing pressure over the coming year, with factors including a…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Looking to invest in the FTSE 100? Royston Wild believes buying individual shares could be the best way to target…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Can the BAE share price do it again in 2026?

| Paul Summers

The BAE share price has been in good form in 2025. But Paul Summers says a high valuation might be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce, Babcock, and BAE Systems shares do it all over again in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones examines whether BAE Systems and other defence-focused FTSE 100 stocks can continue to shoot the lights out in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

7 UK dividend shares yielding over 7% that could thrive if rates fall in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley weighs up the investment benefits of interest rate changes and how they could boost the potential of seven…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These 3 things could make a Stocks and Shares ISA a no-brainer in 2026

| Alan Oscroft

The government and the FCA are doing their bit to try to steer investors towards a Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Revealed! The 10 best-performing FTSE 100 shares in 2025

| Charlie Carman

It's been a year of golden gains for the FTSE 100 index, spearheaded by these 10 powerhouse stocks. But can…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

Is it time to consider gobbling up these 3 FTSE 100 Christmas turkeys?

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the pros and cons of buying three of the FTSE 100’s (INDEXFTSE:UKX) worst performers over the…

Read more »