Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I asked ChatGPT for a discounted cash flow analysis for Lloyds shares. This is what it said…

I asked ChatGPT for a discounted cash flow analysis for Lloyds shares. This is what it said…

AI software can do complicated calculations in seconds. James Beard took advantage and asked ChatGPT for its opinion on the attractiveness of Lloyds shares.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying Business Economics at the University of Leicester, James completed a Master's degree in Development Economics. He then joined an accountancy firm in London and went on to qualify as a chartered accountant. James finished his career in practice as a Senior Assurance Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Middle East. He has since held various senior finance positions - mainly in SMEs but also in an AIM-listed company - in the energy, engineering and manufacturing sectors, both in the UK and Ireland. He is now a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and joined The Motley Fool in September 2023. James invests primarily in UK stocks through his Stocks and Shares ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension Plan. He enjoys using his accountancy training to review annual reports and earnings releases in an attempt to identify potentially undervalued companies. He also likes dividend stocks and follows the tried and tested approach of reinvesting all of the income he earns buying more shares. His favourite investment quote comes from Warren Buffett. He once said: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks."
Published
| More on:
Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY) shares have soared over 70% since the start of 2025. Today (15 December), they’re changing hands for around 95p and all eyes appear to be focused on whether they can break the 100p barrier. Based on forecast earnings for 2025, they’re now the most expensive of the FTSE 100’s five banks.

But this doesn’t necessarily mean they’re over-priced. Let’s use the helping hand of artificial intelligence (AI) to try and find out.

Quick maths

One of the most common techniques employed to assess a company’s valuation is a discounted cash flow (DCF) forecast. This looks at the future estimated cash generation of a business and then, by applying a discount rate (9% in this case), estimates what a company should be worth in today’s money.

I asked ChatGPT to do the number crunching for me. However, before giving me the answer, the software warned that the cash flows of Lloyds can be “volatile” as its earnings are dependent upon interest rates, capital requirements and loan defaults.

It therefore proposed an approach based on earnings and dividends instead of “pure free cash flow“, which takes into account an estimate of the bank’s future profit (not cash) and returns to shareholders.

So what figure did it come up with?

The final answer

Interestingly, it gave a range of 90p-110p. On this basis, it reckons the bank’s stock price is “not obviously crazy” but not “super cheap” either.

The trouble with calculations like these is that the results are highly sensitive to the assumptions made. For example, changing the discount rate will lead to a different result. However, taking it at face value, I was a little surprised. I’ve long believed that the bank’s being overvalued by investors.

I’ve previously written that its almost total reliance on the UK economy makes me a little nervous. Indeed, last week (12 December), it was revealed – to the surprise of most economists — that GDP contracted in October. A weak economy increases the likelihood of bad loans and reduces the level of potential new business.

Being honest, I don’t think the bank’s earnings are going to grow at a rate implied by its current share price or in line with analysts’ forecasts. And as impressive as AI software can be, I don’t think it’s a substitute for human-based research.

Something else

But as an alternative to Lloyds, I think HSBC‘s (LSE:HSBA) worth considering. Although it’s exposed to the same industry risks – the potential for loan defaults and an economic slowdown — these are spread over a far larger geographical footprint. Hong Kong and the UK remain its two largest markets, but with 41m customers in 57 countries, it’s not totally reliant on one particular jurisdiction.

It also has the financial firepower to cope better than most with an uncertain world. Its balance sheet shows $3.2trn of assets including nearly $1trn of loans.

Also, based on forecast earnings for 2025, it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio (12.7) than Lloyds (14.2). Its dividend is also more generous. On this basis, I think HSBC offers better value than its British rival.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing For Beginners

I think the best days for Lloyds’ share price are over. Here’s why

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Lloyds' share price could come under increasing pressure over the coming year, with factors including a…

Read more »

A graph made of neon tubes in a room
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Looking to invest in the FTSE 100? Royston Wild believes buying individual shares could be the best way to target…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Can the BAE share price do it again in 2026?

| Paul Summers

The BAE share price has been in good form in 2025. But Paul Summers says a high valuation might be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce, Babcock, and BAE Systems shares do it all over again in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones examines whether BAE Systems and other defence-focused FTSE 100 stocks can continue to shoot the lights out in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

7 UK dividend shares yielding over 7% that could thrive if rates fall in 2026

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley weighs up the investment benefits of interest rate changes and how they could boost the potential of seven…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These 3 things could make a Stocks and Shares ISA a no-brainer in 2026

| Alan Oscroft

The government and the FCA are doing their bit to try to steer investors towards a Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Revealed! The 10 best-performing FTSE 100 shares in 2025

| Charlie Carman

It's been a year of golden gains for the FTSE 100 index, spearheaded by these 10 powerhouse stocks. But can…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

Is it time to consider gobbling up these 3 FTSE 100 Christmas turkeys?

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the pros and cons of buying three of the FTSE 100’s (INDEXFTSE:UKX) worst performers over the…

Read more »