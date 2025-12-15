Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What next after the Boohoo share price exploded 98%?

What next after the Boohoo share price exploded 98%?

With the dust settling on the latest Boohoo Group turnaround plans, should we consider buying before the share price gets much higher?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Since first-half results on 27 November, accompanied by a turnaround scheme presentation, the Boohoo Group (LSE: DEBS) share price has jumped 98%. It more than doubled at one point, but after peaking on 5 December the shares have fallen back around 20%.

So what does it look like now the excitement has settled a bit? Is is the start of a long-awaited climb back to health, or are investors jumping in too soon?

Following years of disappointing results, the figures for the first six months of the year showed some impressive progress. Revenue did continue to decline. But slashing operating costs helped stem the company’s losses.

Boohoo’s statutory loss after tax in the half came in at just £3.4m — a 97% improvement from £127m the same time a year ago. That was from continuing operations, mind. But I reckon that’s what matters most. And even the total after-tax loss was slashed 89% to £14.7m.

Marketplace

Boohoo — now trading as Debenhams — told us: “Our marketplace model is at the heart of our go forward business. It is stock lite, capital lite, margin rich and highly cash generative“.

What does that mean? It’s all about connecting the company’s online sales platform to goods from a wide range of partners. The old idea of one company only selling its own stuff online is fading. And Boohoo added: “There are now c.20k partners in our ecosystem (up from c.10k a year ago) and we see significant further partner growth potential“.

My own Boohoo holding has plummeted in value since my ill-timed purchases a few years ago. If we really might be on the cusp of a dramatic turnaround, am I rushing out to buy more while the Boohoo share price is still relatively cheap?

Reasons to be careful

No, for a few reasons. Firstly, now the initial excitement’s calmed down a bit, there’s still one crucial fact. This is still a loss-making company. And I’m wary of buying anything not making profits, unless the proposition looks truly exceptional.

Then there’s the first-half revenue fall. I expect it could take some time for Boohoo’s steady revenue levels to establish. But the half saw a 23% fall, and that’s significant. Gross margin dipped a bit too, by 60 basis points.

There was something else nagging at the back of my mind… Oh yes, that’s it… Mike Ashley. Ashley-backed Frasers Group owns around 30% of Boohoo. And the Boohoo board decided to bypass a shareholder vote to approve its new turnaround scheme — which essentially consists of huge bonuses for the bosses if they hit some stretching targets.

Unhappy shareholder?

It’s all apparently above board in terms of AIM regulations. But I suspect Ashley might not be overly pleased at having no say in the executive bonuses decision. He’s not a man I’d want to be on the opposite side of in any possible future corporate governance battle.

On balance, yes, I think Boohoo has to be worth considering now. But I want to see progress on a number of fronts before I’ll come close to putting down any more cash.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Boohoo Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Looking for shares to buy as precious metals surge? 3 things to remember!

| Christopher Ruane

Gold prices have been on a tear. So has silver. So why isn't this writer hunting for shares to buy…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 2025, might this penny share still be a long-term bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane's happy that this penny share he owns has done well in 2025. But it's still cheaper now than…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Here’s what a single share of Tesla stock cost in January – and what it’s worth now!

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock's moved up this year -- and it's had a wild ride along the way. Christopher Ruane explains why…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares have done it again in 2025! But could the party be over?

| Christopher Ruane

2025's been another storming year for Rolls-Royce shares -- and this writer missed out! Might it still be worth him…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Is this the last chance to buy these FTSE 100 shares on the cheap?

| Royston Wild

Diageo and Barratt Redrow's share prices have tanked. Is this the opportunity investors seeking cheap FTSE 100 shares have been…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Legal & General shares yield a staggering 8.7% – will they shower investors with income in 2026?

| Harvey Jones

Legal & General shares pay the highest dividend yield on the entire FTSE 100. Harvey Jones asks whether there is…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

With its 16% dividend yield, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 250 passive income star?

| Simon Watkins

Ithaca Energy’s 16% dividend yield looks irresistible -- but with tax headwinds still blowing strong, can this FTSE 250 passive…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Under £27 now, Shell’s share price looks a huge bargain – here’s why

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price is at a major discount to its peers, but Simon Watkins believes it won’t do so for…

Read more »