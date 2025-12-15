Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Recently released: December’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Recently released: December’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Posted by
Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Published
Illustration of flames over a black background

Image source: Getty Images

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Investors following the Fire style are accepting higher risk with the goal of attaining higher returns over time. So this approach requires a higher risk tolerance, and the willingness to accept significant volatility in share prices. In October 2019, we also expanded the range of our Fire shares to also include potential recommendations from the US stock market, which tends to include a better variety of “growth” stocks.

We suggest that investors that primarily buy Fire shares should be particularly mindful of diversification in their portfolios. With sufficient diversification investors should still be able benefit from any upside, while limiting the damage to their portfolio when situations don’t turn out as we hoped.

We don’t consider Fire investing to be gambling or a get-rich-quick scheme, though. We aim to be long-term owners of these businesses and reap the rewards from their success. Our investing time horizon for these shares is measured in years and decades, not weeks and months.

“With momentum building as it begins adding major chains to its roster and new modules to its toolbox, we think now is an opportune moment to bring [company] into the Scorecard.”

Ian Pierce, Share Advisor

December’s Fire recommendation:

Redacted

Want The Full Recommendation? Enter Your Email Address!

More on Investing Articles

Abstract 3d arrows with rocket
Growth Shares

Will the SpaceX IPO send this FTSE 100 stock into orbit?

| John Fieldsend

How can British investors get exposure to SpaceX? Here is one FTSE 100 stock that might be perfect for those…

Read more »

Array of piggy banks in saturated colours on high colour contrast background
Investing Articles

Could drip-feeding £500 into the FTSE 250 help you retire comfortably?

| Royston Wild

Returns from FTSE 250 shares have rocketed to 10.6% over the last year. Is now the time to plough money…

Read more »

Passive and Active: text from letters of the wooden alphabet on a green chalk board
Investing Articles

How much does one need in an ISA for £2,056 monthly passive income?

| John Fieldsend

The passive income potential of the Stocks and Shares ISA is higher than perhaps all other investments. Here's how the…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

The best time to buy stocks is when they’re cheap. Here’s 1 from my list

| Stephen Wright

Buying discounted stocks can be a great way to build wealth and earn passive income. But investors need to be…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Martin Lewis just explained the stock market’s golden rule

| Ben McPoland

Unlike cash, the stock market can quietly turn lump sums into serious wealth. So, what’s the secret sauce that makes…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Royston Wild

This year's been extremely grim for FTSE 250-listed Greggs -- but having slumped more than 40%, could its shares be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Looking for shares to buy as precious metals surge? 3 things to remember!

| Christopher Ruane

Gold prices have been on a tear. So has silver. So why isn't this writer hunting for shares to buy…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 2025, might this penny share still be a long-term bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane's happy that this penny share he owns has done well in 2025. But it's still cheaper now than…

Read more »