Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Legal & General shares yield a staggering 8.7% – will they shower investors with income in 2026?

Legal & General shares yield a staggering 8.7% – will they shower investors with income in 2026?

Legal & General shares pay the highest dividend yield on the entire FTSE 100. Harvey Jones asks whether there is even more income to come next year.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) shares offer the most generous trailing dividend yield on the entire FTSE 100. At 8.7%, it’s double what savers can get from a market-leading deposit account.

The difference could widen even further if the Bank of England cuts interest rates again on Thursday (18 December). Yet investors must remember that dividends aren’t guaranteed. So can Legal & General continue to shower investors with income next year too?

As with any investment, it’s important to look beyond the headline figure. While the income is eye-popping, that’s not much use if it isn’t sustainable.

FTSE 100 dividend star

The best dividend-paying companies aim to increase shareholder payouts year after year, to encourage and reward long-term loyalty. To do that, they must generate sufficient cash flows to fund them.

So how has Legal & General done? The board has increased shareholder payouts every year this millennium with just three exceptions. It made two annual cuts during the financial crisis, and froze the dividend per share during the pandemic. Investors still got a generous 17.57p per share though.

Over the last 15 years, dividends have compounded at the annual rate of 11.75%, which is one of the highest rates of growth I’ve seen lately. I’m certainly impressed with its commitment to rewarding shareholders.

But I’ll curb my excitement to add a warning. In the last four years, the pace of dividend growth has slowed to 5% a year. That now looks set to slow further going forwards, to 2%. So what’s going on?

Firstly, I suspect the board thinks that super-sized yield is already high enough. If it climbed towards double digits, investors may start to be a bit suspicious.

Profits, cash, buybacks

Now here’s a more measurable reason. Pre-tax profit has swung about over the last five years, from a high of £2.6bn in 2021 to a low of £195m in 2023, before recovering to £542m in 2024.

Earnings per share growth has slipped in each of the last three years – by a hefty 62%, 43% and 61% respectively. Many are nnow wary of the yawing gap between its bumpy earnings and ultra-generous dividends.

Legal & General is at the mercy of recent big swings in investment markets. Yet rival Aviva has managed them far better, while working hard to streamline the business, and its shares have outperformed as a result. Legal & General should learn.

The Legal & General share price is edged up just 6% in the last year, and flat over five years. So while there’s lots of income, growth has been in short supply.

I still think it’s still worth considering. Over the next three years, the board plans to return a total of £5bn through dividends and share buybacks. Which shows confidence.

Its Solvency II coverage ratio was strong at 217% in the first half of the current financial year, even if that’s down slightly from 223% a year earlier.

The yield is forecast to hit 8.86% in full-year 2025, then rise to 9.4% in 2026. Say yes, I’d say there’s a fair chance Legal & General will shower investors with still more income next year. I’d treat any share price growth as a bonus.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Looking for shares to buy as precious metals surge? 3 things to remember!

| Christopher Ruane

Gold prices have been on a tear. So has silver. So why isn't this writer hunting for shares to buy…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Up 27% in 2025, might this penny share still be a long-term bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane's happy that this penny share he owns has done well in 2025. But it's still cheaper now than…

Read more »

Two employees sat at desk welcoming customer to a Tesla car showroom
Investing Articles

Here’s what a single share of Tesla stock cost in January – and what it’s worth now!

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock's moved up this year -- and it's had a wild ride along the way. Christopher Ruane explains why…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares have done it again in 2025! But could the party be over?

| Christopher Ruane

2025's been another storming year for Rolls-Royce shares -- and this writer missed out! Might it still be worth him…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

Is this the last chance to buy these FTSE 100 shares on the cheap?

| Royston Wild

Diageo and Barratt Redrow's share prices have tanked. Is this the opportunity investors seeking cheap FTSE 100 shares have been…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

With its 16% dividend yield, is it time for me to buy this FTSE 250 passive income star?

| Simon Watkins

Ithaca Energy’s 16% dividend yield looks irresistible -- but with tax headwinds still blowing strong, can this FTSE 250 passive…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Under £27 now, Shell’s share price looks a huge bargain – here’s why

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price is at a major discount to its peers, but Simon Watkins believes it won’t do so for…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Would I be mad to buy more Diageo shares near £16?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon owns Diageo shares in his ISA and he's sitting on an ugly loss after the recent share price…

Read more »