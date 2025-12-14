Member Login

Up 689% in 5 years! Is this still one of the best stocks to buy now?

This under-the-radar FTSE 250 stock’s delivered Rolls-Royce-like returns since 2020! Should investors consider it for their stocks-to-buy lists?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons

Image source: Getty Images

Finding the best stocks to buy early on can deliver ginormous returns. Rolls-Royce shareholders have certainly learned this first-hand with the engineering giant skyrocketing 843% since December 2020.

However, while most investors have focused on this FTSE 100 success story, many have overlooked the explosive comeback FTSE 250 stock Lion Finance Group (LSE:BGEO) has delivered.

The Georgian and Armenian banking business has delivered a phenomenal performance for investors, climbing by 689% in the last five years. And those who reinvested dividends along the way have unlocked an even more staggering 920% total gain!

But is this stock still among some of the best shares to consider buying now?

Inspiring returns

Unlike other high-performing bank stocks, Lion Finance’s success isn’t as clear-cut as higher interest rates drive up profit margins. Instead, it’s a culmination of superb strategic decision-making by management.

In 2021, the business began making substantial investments into consolidating its retail banking, payments, and e-commerce solutions into a single fintech solution.

This digital banking transformation resulted in millions of additional customers joining its platform. And with the disruptions of the pandemic subsiding and Georgia’s GDP eventually rebounding, the group began aggressively expanding its loan book.

While this strategy added risk, continued diversification through its 2024 acquisition of Armenia’s largest bank (Ameriabank) added yet another million new clients, while simultaneously opening up more cross-border synergies.

Skip ahead to September, and Lion Finance’s net interest margin now stands at 6%, with a return on average equity at a staggering 27.9%. Suddenly, the stock’s near 10x return makes a lot of sense.

Can it continue to outperform?

With more financial benefits emerging from its Armenian banking takeover deal, there’s a lot to still be excited about. Even more so, considering both economies are expected to see even more growth next year at 5% and 6% respectively.

However, like all investments, there are some critical risks to consider, especially when it comes to the geopolitical landscape.

As previously mentioned, Lion Finance’s operations are concentrated in Georgia and Armenia. But both regions are dealing with political challenges, with Georgia undergoing a full political crisis over the 2024 parliamentary elections while border tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to persist.

Even without these headwinds, integrating the Ameriabank acquisition comes with its own set of execution challenges. And with Lion Finance’s latest earnings per share actually falling slightly short of expectations, cracks might be starting to emerge in the group’s impressive bull run.

The bottom line

Overall, it’s hard not to be impressed with this group’s phenomenal operational and financial performance over the last five years. And with strong economic growth forecasts for 2026, it’s possible that Lion Finance Group could still be a top stock to think about buying right now.

However, there’s no denying the geopolitical uncertainty surrounding operations. And this adds a lot of external risk for investors to consider very carefully.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

