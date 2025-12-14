Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need in an ISA to target £2,000 a month of passive income

How much do you need in an ISA to target £2,000 a month of passive income

Our writer explores a passive income strategy that involves the most boring FTSE 100 share. But when it comes to dividends, dull is the new sexy.

Posted by
Harshil Patel
Harshil Patel is an experienced private investor, stock picker and freelance investment writer. With an economics background and a career in equities from London-based investment banks, he has built over 18 years of investment experience. Harshil is always on the lookout for good quality, growing companies, with share prices on the move. He has a medium to long term time frame, and loves finding small companies that have an ability to turn into giants.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Let’s be real. £2,000 a month in passive income is a nice chunk of change. In my opinion, one of the best ways to earn passive income is from dividends.

But how much would an investor realistically need to save to earn £24k a year? Well, that depends. If the investor wanted to start earning this passive income immediately, then my trusty calculator tells me they would require a £600,000 pot.

But hold on a minute. £600k?! Now that’s a hefty chunk not typically found down the back of a sofa.

Passive income tricks from dividends

Thankfully there is a smarter way to earn a substantial passive income. And it involves investing a lot less hard-earned money.

So what’s the catch? Well, the trade-off is that the investor will need to wait a bit. Delayed gratification, but one that I think is worth the wait.

There are some nifty tricks that allow investors to invest less money if they’re prepared to wait 10-15 years.

For instance, reinvesting dividends can boost investments over time through the power of compounding. Dividend cash buys more shares, which generates more dividends, which buys more shares. And so on. This snowball effect is a powerful way to accelerate investment growth.

Secondly, for the same reason, adding fresh money every year can also have an outsized impact on the final investment income.

Dividends that shine

There are plenty of FTSE 100 shares that have a long history of paying reliable dividends.

Enter National Grid (LSE:NG.), the company that keeps the lights on for the entire country. It has reliably paid dividends to shareholders every year for over 30 years. And in around 80% of those years, it managed to raise its dividend payment.

Right now, it offers a 4.2% dividend yield, and has committed to inflation-linked increases over the coming years.

National Grid not only offers an above-average dividend yield, but also reliable dividend growth. Of course, nothing is risk-free though. The government could decide to get involved in the electricity business, or Ofgem could slash allowed returns. Either could impact dividends in the future so it pays to keep an eye open.

Crunching the numbers

Using my trusty calculator again, I’ve crunched some numbers to show how an investor could earn £2k a month in passive income. Here’s the plan:

  • Start with £50,000 invested in National Grid shares
  • Buy £6,400 of more shares every year.
  • Reinvest the dividends every year to buy more shares.

Assume the annual dividends keep growing by 5% a year, which has roughly been the case historically. And assume the share price doesn’t grow, just to be conservative.

After 15 years, they should have around 24500 shares, by which point it should produce 98p per share in dividends. That equates to over £24k a year.

In total they would be investing £146,000 over that period. But it sure is a far cry from £600k!

So, there you have it: regular investments, a bit of patience, and an extremely dull company could be enough to wave goodbye to the 9-to-5. If you prefer something a little less dull, there are plenty more fish in the Footsie.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Want to start investing in 2026? 3 things to get ready now!

| Christopher Ruane

Before someone is ready to start investing in the stock market, our writer reckons it could well be worth them…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can the stock market continue its strong performance into 2026?

| Christopher Ruane

Will the stock market power ahead next year -- or could its recent strong run come crashing down? Christopher Ruane…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Here’s how someone could invest £20k in an ISA to target a 7% dividend yield in 2026

| Christopher Ruane

Is 7% a realistic target dividend yield for a Stocks and Shares ISA? Christopher Ruane reckons that it could be.…

Read more »

A quiet morning and an empty Victoria Street in Edinburgh's historic Old Town.
Investing Articles

How little is £1k invested in Greggs shares in January worth now?

| Christopher Ruane

Just how much value have Greggs shares lost this year -- and why has our writer been putting his money…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

This cheap FTSE 100 stock outperformed Barclays, IAG, and Games Workshop shares in 2025 but no one’s talking about it

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE stock has delivered fantastic gains in 2025, outperforming a lot of more popular shares. Yet going into 2026,…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

100 Lloyds shares cost £55 in January. Here’s what they’re worth now!

| Christopher Ruane

How well have Lloyds shares done in 2025? Very well is the answer, as our writer explains. But they still…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in a FTSE 250 index tracker at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Despite underperforming the FTSE 100, the FTSE 250 has been the place to find some of the UK’s top growth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 of the most compelling passive income strategies for 2026

| Stephen Wright

Selling 'covered calls' could generate cash for investors in a stock market crash. But that’s not Stephen Wright’s top passive…

Read more »