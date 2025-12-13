Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Can you get stinking rich by buying FTSE 100 stocks?

Can you get stinking rich by buying FTSE 100 stocks?

Royston Wild thinks FTSE 100 stocks will keep on rising — and singles out one top share he expects to keep beating the broader UK index.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
UK supporters with flag

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 100 index of stocks is well and truly back, delivering a stunning 21.4% total return over the past year. If you’d put £20,000 in an index tracker fund last December, you’d now be sitting on a cool £24,280.

Those who’d invested more would have naturally made an even greater pile of cash, and certainly more than putting money in an S&P 500 fund. This US share index has delivered a weaker (if still pretty decent) 14.6% return during the last 12 months.

But can the FTSE 100 continue its stunning recent form?

Top value

Over the long term, investing in UK blue-chip shares has proved an effective wealth builder, even if overseas shares have often provided better returns.

Since late 2015, the FTSE’s delivered an average yearly return of 8.4%. Compare that with, say, the average return of roughly 1.2% that savings accounts have provided in that time.

Yet past performance isn’t a guarantee of future returns. So how do things look from here?

Pretty good, in my book. On both an historical and global basis, FTSE 100 stocks still offer excellent value, which could keep attracting the sort of explosive investor interest we’ve seen in 2025.

Value shares can deliver substantial gains, as mispriced companies often see their share prices re-rate as earnings rise and/or market sentiment improves. They can also provide protection in uncertain times like these — low valuations can make stocks more resilient when broader markets are volatile.

What else might drive the FTSE?

But it’s not just the FTSE’s excellent value that might drive the index higher. Rising commodity prices could boost its high weighting of energy and commodity stocks (like Shell and Glencore). Likewise, growing demand for financial services should boost insurers (think Aviva), banks (Standard Chartered), and asset managers (M&G).

Other possible drivers include a falling pound that boosts multinational companies’ earnings, and rising demand for dividend shares. The Footsie is jammed with financially robust firms in mature industries and with strong dividend cultures.

Having said all this, I haven’t bought a FTSE 100-tracking fund for my portfolio. I think there’s a better way to make money from the index.

Here’s what I’m doing

By cherry picking specific shares, I’m confident I can make a superior return than just by buying a tracker. Coca-Cola HBC (LSE:CCH) is one of my largest holdings and a share I’ve bought more of recently.

The soft drinks market is famously competitive. But exclusive rights to make and distribute the world’s most popular brands is helping the company overcome this danger and deliver stunning sales and earnings growth, even in tough conditions.

FTSE 100 stock Coca-Cola's EBIT
Source: Coca-Cola HBC

This breakneck growth also reflects the firm’s huge exposure to emerging and developing markets. In October, it acquired Coca-Cola Beverages Africa to give earnings from these fast-growing regions an even bigger boost.

Over the last year, Coca-Cola’s delivered a 36% return, comfortably higher than the FTSE 100’s. But this is no flash in the pan — over 10 years its average annual return is 12.1%, again beating the index.

There’s no guarantee either Coca-Cola or the broader blue-chip index will keep rising. But on balance, I’m confident both will deliver further excellent returns over the long term.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Royston Wild has positions in Coca-Cola Hbc Ag and HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings, M&g Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

Looking to earn a second income next year (and every year)? Here’s one approach.

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how some prudent investment decisions now could potentially help set someone up with a second income in…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Could a 10%+ yielding dividend share like this make sense for a retirement portfolio?

| Christopher Ruane

With a double-digit percentage yield, could this FTSE 250 share be worth considering for a retirement portfolio? Our writer weighs…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Forget Rigetti and IonQ: here’s a quantum computing growth stock that actually looks cheap

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has found a growth stock in the quantum computing space with lots of potential and a really attractive…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Here’s a £3 a day passive income plan for 2026!

| Christopher Ruane

Looking for a simple and cheap plan to try and earn passive income in 2026 and beyond? Christopher Ruane shares…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

NIO stock’s down 35% since October. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

NIO stock has had a roller coaster year so far! Christopher Ruane looks at some of the highs and lows…

Read more »

Investing Articles

By December 2026, £1,000 invested in BAE Systems shares could be worth…

| John Fieldsend

Where will BAE Systems shares be in a year's time? Here is our Foolish author's review of the latest analyst…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Keen for early retirement with a second income from dividends? Here’s how much you might need to invest

| Mark Hartley

Ditching the office job early is a dream of many, but without a second income, is it possible? Here’s how…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

High yields and low prices: why I think UK shares offer value you won’t find elsewhere

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks the stock market's discounting UK shares at the moment. And that could mean opportunities for investors who…

Read more »