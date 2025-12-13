Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » 55,555 shares of this rising penny stock unlock a £1,000 passive income

55,555 shares of this rising penny stock unlock a £1,000 passive income

This rare penny stock not only offers a 4.1% dividend yield but has also skyrocketed by 92% since the start of 2025. Can it deliver more growth in 2026?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Stacks of coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying penny stocks exposes investor portfolios to a greater chance of volatility. After all, these tiny enterprises are notoriously risky. But the potential rewards they offer can sometimes make that risk worthwhile.

That might be the case for Centaur Media (LSE:CAU), with a price that has almost doubled since the start of 2025!

What’s more, in a surprising twist, the penny stock also offers a pretty robust 4.1% dividend yield despite its small size. And at today’s share price, buying 55,555 shares would unlock a £1,000 passive income.

So, can this share price momentum continue into 2026? And if so, should investors rush to buy while the yield is still ahead of the stock market’s 3.1% average?

Explosive growth

As a quick crash course, Centaur Media provides business intelligence, learning, and consultancy services to help with marketing. But rather than being driven by strong operational performance, the recent surge in its share price actually stems from asset sales.

Following a strategic review at the end of 2024, management has been refocusing its operations on its core marketing-focused services. And the firm subsequently sold off:

  • MiniMBA in July 2025 for an enterprise value of £19m.
  • MWCR Limited in September for £3.9m.
  • Thelawyer.com in October 2025 for £43m.

The combined impact of all this has pushed the group’s net cash position to £71m. And subsequently, the share price has surged to match this sudden inflow of capital.

What now?

Executing lots of disposals creates some accounting complexities. But when pulling back the curtain, the performance of its remaining brands is a bit mixed. Combined, they generated £5.9m in revenue across the first six months of 2025, down from around £7.2m during the same period in 2024. And earnings were also in the red.

However, with the balance sheet now flooded with cash, the company has a lot of financial resources at hand to start righting the ship.

Management has already highlighted maximising operational efficiency as a top priority, along with cost-cutting efforts to streamline operations and bolster margins. And it seems to be fairly confident in its new strategy, given that dividends have been maintained despite reporting losses.

Time to buy?

Following all these asset sales, Centaur Media has become a far more stripped-down operation. While that certainly makes it easier for leadership to focus its efforts, it also significantly reduces the margin of error.

Bad execution or soft market conditions could wreak havoc on its financials and ultimately put an end to its currently robust yield. And with no detailed overarching turnaround plan outlined beyond cutting spending, the outlook for this business is far from transparent.

In other words, there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding this penny stock right now. So, even with the prospect of lucrative passive income, this isn’t a business I’m rushing to invest in. Instead, I’m looking elsewhere for income-earning opportunities.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

3 Warren Buffett investing ideas I plan to use in 2026

| Christopher Ruane

After decades in the top job at Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett is preparing to step aside. But this writer will…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Investing Articles

Looking to earn a second income next year (and every year)? Here’s one approach.

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how some prudent investment decisions now could potentially help set someone up with a second income in…

Read more »

Senior woman potting plant in garden at home
Investing Articles

Could a 10%+ yielding dividend share like this make sense for a retirement portfolio?

| Christopher Ruane

With a double-digit percentage yield, could this FTSE 250 share be worth considering for a retirement portfolio? Our writer weighs…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Forget Rigetti and IonQ: here’s a quantum computing growth stock that actually looks cheap

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has found a growth stock in the quantum computing space with lots of potential and a really attractive…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Here’s a £3 a day passive income plan for 2026!

| Christopher Ruane

Looking for a simple and cheap plan to try and earn passive income in 2026 and beyond? Christopher Ruane shares…

Read more »

Blue NIO sports car in Oslo showroom
Investing Articles

NIO stock’s down 35% since October. Time to buy?

| Christopher Ruane

NIO stock has had a roller coaster year so far! Christopher Ruane looks at some of the highs and lows…

Read more »

Investing Articles

By December 2026, £1,000 invested in BAE Systems shares could be worth…

| John Fieldsend

Where will BAE Systems shares be in a year's time? Here is our Foolish author's review of the latest analyst…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

Keen for early retirement with a second income from dividends? Here’s how much you might need to invest

| Mark Hartley

Ditching the office job early is a dream of many, but without a second income, is it possible? Here’s how…

Read more »