£5,000 to invest? Consider 5 no-brainer dividend shares with over 20 years of growth

These UK dividend shares have some of the longest track records of consistent growth, making them a dream for passive income.

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy. "There is more honor in accumulating little by little than in reaching for the sky and ending up flat on your face" - Vatnsdæla Saga, c.7
Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland

Image source: Getty Images

The UK stock market offers a wealth of dividend shares that haven’t missed a payment in over two decades. In many cases, these reliable income heroes have not only paid consistently but actually increased each payout.

As of 5 December, I can find as many as 22 stocks across the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 that have raised dividends for 20+ years in a row.

From those, I’ve picked the top five that I feel offer the best combination of high yields and long-term reliability. They are:

StockYieldPayout ratio
British America Tobacco 5.5% 170%
Bunzl 3.5% 50%
Croda International 4.2% 110%
City of London Investment Trust (LSE: CTY)4.1% 30.7%
Schroder Oriental Income Fund 3.7% 30%

Despite my faith in these strong dividend stocks, I’ll concede some caveats. Being a tobacco stock, BAT’s future hinges largely on its ability to successfully market less-harmful products. And with a share price down 56% in the past five years, Croda’s at risk of losing favour if it can’t turn around.

But barring those minor exceptions, it would be hard to find five more provenly-consistent income stocks in the UK.

Let’s take a closer look at City of London Investment Trust and discover why it has long been a favourite among income investors.

Stability in diversity

City of London Investment Trust leads the pack with an incredible 59-year-long track record of increasing dividends. Since 1977, it’s raised its dividend from less than 1p per share to 21.6p per share today, equating to annualised growth of 6.6% a year.

What’s more, with a stock price up 42.6% in five years, it offers more than just income. The fund’s managers do an excellent job of balancing the top growth and dividend stocks on the FTSE 100.

Some of its top holdings include HSBC, Shell, Unilever, NatWest, BAE Systems, Tesco and Imperial Brands. Achieving a total return of 21.7% so far this year, it’s outpaced both the FTSE 100 and S&P 500.

CTY total returns including dividends vs FTSE 100 & S&P 500
Created on TradingView.com

But while the focus on income has helped drive growth this year, it adds risk at other times. Regulatory changes affecting the dividend-heavy finance and consumables sectors could lead to cuts, limiting the stock’s returns. Moreover, it’s entirely concentrated in the UK, so any trouble at home would hurt the fund’s overall performance.

The bottom line

It’s not easy to keep raising dividends consistently for decades on end. To do so, a company must have a strong foundation supported by excellent management and built around a sustainable business model. That’s why I think City of London Investment Trust is a stock worth considering, along with other four in this list.

But no matter the foundation, circumstances change constantly, leaving no stock without risk. Aside from those already mentioned, Schroder Oriental Income Fund faces concentration risk in Asia and Bunzl’s growth strategy relies heavily on successful acquisitions.

So while these incredible track records leave little to question, it’s always wise to do a full assessment before diving in. Most importantly, identify any emerging risks that may have been absent in previous years.

Catching new developments as they happen is key to picking the right stocks at the right time. So while these are my favourite ‘no-brainer’ dividend shares today, who knows what tomorrow may bring?

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Mark Hartley has positions in BAE Systems, British American Tobacco P.l.c., City Of London Investment Trust Plc, HSBC Holdings, Tesco Plc, and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems, British American Tobacco P.l.c., Bunzl Plc, Croda International Plc, HSBC Holdings, Imperial Brands Plc, Tesco Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

