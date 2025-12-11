Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » 1 FTSE 250 share to consider for the coming decade

1 FTSE 250 share to consider for the coming decade

With a long-term approach to investing, our writer looks at one FTSE 250 share with a dividend yield north of 4% and ongoing business growth potential.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As a long-term investor, I am looking to buy shares that I can hold for the long term. Sometimes, the businesses concerned may hopefully grow big enough to be promoted to the FTSE 250 – and later even the FTSE 100.

One FTSE 250 share I think merits long-term investors’ consideration at the moment is Hollywood Bowl (LSE: BOWL).

Why I like the business model

Is 10-pin bowling cool, with the cachet of a buzzy leisure activity like padel or pickleball? No – and for as long as I can remember, it never has been.

But it has always hung around. By not being a buzzy trend, 10-pin bowling also feels less likely to fall out of fashion when trends change. After all, it is not exactly in fashion in the first place.

A certain number of people in each generation like to go bowling, even if only occasionally. That gives the leisure activity durability.

A bowling lanes operator can do well thanks to lane and equipment rental fees, as well as ancillary items like food and drinks. Some such facilities are operated as standalone businesses, but Hollywood Bowl’s growing collection of centres gives it economies of scale.

As well as continuing to grow in its home UK market, the company has also expanded to Canada, where I see substantial growth opportunity simply from buying existing single facility operators, let alone opening new ones.

Long-term potential

At the moment, this FTSE 250 share sells on a price-to-earnings ratio of 17. That does not strike me as a screaming bargain.

Bear in mind though, that I am taking the long view. From that perspective, I think the valuation is attractive for a company with Hollywood Bowl’s characteristics.

It has a strong position in an industry that ought to benefit from ongoing demand. It has space to grow in its home market as well as in Canada. Further down the line, I can imagine its operating model could be rolled out to other markets.

Hollywood Bowl has more than just bowling lanes in its portfolio, incidentally. It has also been expanding its mini gold offer.

I see that as potentially a good add-on, but the main appeal for me is the company’s core business and the long-term growth potential it offers.

Passive income potential

Meanwhile, the company’s dividend yield of 4.4% also looks attractive to me.

Any company can face challenges. Pandemic restrictions wreaked havoc on Hollywood Bowl’s ability to opens its centres for business. There is a risk of such disruption in future should there be similar restrictions in a public health incident.

The Canadian expansion also brings risks, as well as opportunities. Overseas expansion can be fraught with unseen difficulties for any company and Hollywood Bowl’s focus has historically been domestic.

Still, I continue to see a lot to like about the investment case. I regard this as one FTSE 250 share for investors to consider.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hollywood Bowl Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a SIPP to target a passive retirement income of £555 a month?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how a SIPP investor could assemble a portfolio of FTSE 100 shares to…

Read more »

Snowing on Jubilee Gardens in London at dusk
Investing Articles

3 UK shares to consider for the long term

| Christopher Ruane

What will the world look like years from now? Nobody knows, but our writer reckons this trio of UK shares…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Martin Lewis just gave a brilliant presentation on the power of investing in stock market indexes like the FTSE 100

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Had an investor stuck £1,000 in the FTSE 100 index a decade ago, they would have done much better than…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if we’ll get a stock market crash or rally before Christmas and it said…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones asks artificial intelligence if the run-up to Christmas will be ruined by a stock market crash, and finds…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 30% in 2025 and still cheap! Is this former stock market darling the best share to buy today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been hunting for the best shares to buy for his SIPP, and found what he thinks is…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

£5,000 to invest? Consider 5 no-brainer dividend shares with over 20 years of growth

| Mark Hartley

These UK dividend shares have some of the longest track records of consistent growth, making them a dream for passive…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How to build passive income starting with just £3 a day

| Cliff D'Arcy

Starting with only £3 a day, it's possible to build a pot worth £200,000 over decades. But which investments does…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Tesco shares at the start of 2025 is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Tesco shares have enjoyed a very strong run over the past couple of years. But where next for this FTSE…

Read more »