Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Worried about a 2026 stock market slump? This ISA investment pays 4%+ with low risk

Worried about a 2026 stock market slump? This ISA investment pays 4%+ with low risk

This type of low-risk fund could be an option to consider for ISA investors who are waiting for better stock market investment opportunities.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of investors are concerned that the stock market could be set for a pullback in 2026. That’s understandable as major indexes have had a brilliant run this year and valuations now sit at elevated levels in many cases.

Now, I don’t know if we’re going to see a market slump in 2026. But I’ve been taking some precautions just in case, putting a little bit of my ISA capital into a fund that pays 4%+ annually with near-zero risk.

Savings account-like returns

The product I’m talking about is the Fidelity Cash fund. It’s available to consider on Hargreaves Lansdown and many other investment platforms.

This is a money market fund, meaning that it invests in high-quality, short-term bonds and cash equivalents to generate a small but predictable return. Currently, it has a distribution yield of around 4.5%. And because of the types of investments it makes, the overall risk profile of the cash-like portfolio is very low.

However, even a low-risk fund isn’t entirely risk-free. If we saw another event like the 2008/09 Global Financial Crisis and financial liquidity froze, for example, this fund may not deliver the returns investors are expecting. However, for all intents and purposes, it’s similar to a high-interest savings account (there’s no FSCS protection).

Note that on Hargreaves Lansdown there’s a range of these funds. Some other examples include the Vanguard Sterling Short-Term Money Market fund and the Legal & General Cash fund.

Better than a Cash ISA?

Why not just stick my money into a Cash ISA? Well, the beauty of this product is that if stocks were to slump, I could sell out of it and quickly deploy my capital into investments with more potential within my Stocks and Shares ISA.

In other words, it gives me far more optionality than a Cash ISA. With a Cash ISA, I’m stuck in cash for good and that doesn’t appeal to me as earning less than 5% a year over the long run isn’t going to do much for my wealth.

Returns of 15% a year

As an example, let’s say the market pulls back in the second quarter of 2026 and my favourite investment trust Scottish Mortgage (LSE: SMT) falls 10%. In this scenario, I could quickly sell my Fidelity Cash fund and redeploy the capital into the growth-focused investment trust.

Taking a five-year view, I reckon this product is likely to outperform the Fidelity Cash fund and other cash savings products (eg Cash ISAs) by a wide margin. After all, its top holdings include the likes of Amazon, Nvidia, Taiwan Semi, and SpaceX – which all look set for strong growth in today’s digital world.

Note that over the last decade, the share price of this investment trust has risen about 300%. That translates to a return of about 15% a year.

I’ll point out that this trust is volatile at times due to its growth focus. To enjoy those 15%-a-year returns, investors have had to tolerate some wild share price swings.

I think it’s worth a look though, especially if there’s some market weakness. I see a lot of potential in the long run.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, Amazon, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to produce an unbeatable second income ISA portfolio and it said… 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones asked artificial intelligence to come up with a portfolio of dividend-paying stocks to produce a second income for…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

2 British income shares to consider before the Christmas boom

| Mark Hartley

Our writer scoured historical market data to uncover which income shares typically do well in the run up to Christmas.…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Will Rolls-Royce shares continue their epic run into 2026 and beyond?

| James Beard

Noting that differences of opinion make the world go round, James Beard discusses what might happen to Rolls-Royce’s shares next…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if I’ve left it too late to buy Lloyds shares. Here’s what it said…

| James Beard

James Beard turns to artificial intelligence in an attempt to assess whether there’s any value left in Lloyds Banking Group…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

7 moves I’ve just made in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

I've been harvesting some gains recently in my Stocks and Shares ISA. Here are the four names I've been buying…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

How on earth is this FTSE 100 stock up 319% in 2025?

| John Fieldsend

It's been a barnstormer of a year for FTSE 100 stocks, but one unheralded mining firm is massively outperforming the…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price double in 2026?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price remains one of the FTSE 100's best performers. Royston Wild asks if the engineer can do…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Could ‘Drastic Dave’ save the Diageo share price in 2026?

| James Beard

Diageo will get a new boss on 1 January. But will the appointment of Sir Dave Lewis help reverse the…

Read more »