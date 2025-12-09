Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » The biggest ‘no-brainer’ stock in my ISA and SIPP as we approach 2026 is…

The biggest ‘no-brainer’ stock in my ISA and SIPP as we approach 2026 is…

Edward Sheldon owns a lot of high-quality stocks within his ISA and pension. But this one – a household name – is worth highlighting.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I have lots of stocks in my ISA and Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) that I consider to be ‘no-brainers’. From online shopping giant Amazon to payments powerhouse Visa, there are plenty of world-class companies with significant long-term growth potential in my portfolio.

As for the biggest no-brainer, I reckon it’s rideshare and food delivery champion Uber (NYSE: UBER). Here’s why.

The compelling investment case for Uber

One reason I categorise Uber thus is that the company’s name’s a verb. That’s a powerful competitive advantage.

Because it means the company’s always at the forefront of consumers’ minds. When I arrive at an international airport and need a ride to my accommodation, for example, I always look to ‘Uber’ it.

Another is that the company has a near-monopoly in many major markets. In London, for instance, there are no other rideshare companies that come close to Uber in terms of market share (I can’t remember the last time I used Bolt!).

Another key part to the investment thesis here is that Uber’s very scalable. It’s continually expanding into new cities, getting bigger and bigger all the time.

It’s also continually offering new services. Some examples here include Uber Courier in London, Uber Shuttle (local shuttle services) in several US cities, and Uber Caregiver (this lets caregivers book rides for care recipients).

Of course, it’s also partnering with a ton of autonomous driving companies to offer self-driving taxis. Recently, I used the Uber app to grab a ride in one of Google’s self-driving Waymo taxis in the US.

Finally, its financials look great. Revenue’s growing by around 15%-20% a year while profits are expanding at a healthy rate too.

The company’s also buying back a ton of its own shares (it announced a $20bn buyback in August). This is boosting earnings per share (EPS).

Attractive valuation

Now, with so much going for it, you’d expect Uber to have a sky-high valuation. But right now, it doesn’t. For the current year, analysts expect the company to generate EPS of $5.24. That puts the stock on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 17.4.

At that earnings multiple, I see a lot of value. I’ll point out however, that earnings this year have been boosted by a $4.9bn tax valuation release. So earnings next year are likely to be lower.

Worth a look below $100

Of course, there are risks to consider with this stock. One is competition from Tesla’s robotaxis. Personally, I don’t see this as a major threat given Uber’s self-driving partnerships, but some investors do.

Another is regulatory interference. This could potentially lead to fines that hit profits.

It’s also worth pointing out that recently the stock has struggled to break clear of the $100 mark. Right now, this area’s acting as ‘resistance’ for the share price.

I think it’s only a matter of time until it hurdles this barrier (and keeps rising). So I think it’s worth considering today.

It’s not the only stock I like at the moment though.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Uber, Amazon, and Visa. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Uber Technologies, Amazon, Visa, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to produce an unbeatable second income ISA portfolio and it said… 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones asked artificial intelligence to come up with a portfolio of dividend-paying stocks to produce a second income for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Worried about a 2026 stock market slump? This ISA investment pays 4%+ with low risk

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This type of low-risk fund could be an option to consider for ISA investors who are waiting for better stock…

Read more »

Two female adult friends walking through the city streets at Christmas. They are talking and smiling as they do some Christmas shopping.
Investing Articles

2 British income shares to consider before the Christmas boom

| Mark Hartley

Our writer scoured historical market data to uncover which income shares typically do well in the run up to Christmas.…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series
Investing Articles

Will Rolls-Royce shares continue their epic run into 2026 and beyond?

| James Beard

Noting that differences of opinion make the world go round, James Beard discusses what might happen to Rolls-Royce’s shares next…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT if I’ve left it too late to buy Lloyds shares. Here’s what it said…

| James Beard

James Beard turns to artificial intelligence in an attempt to assess whether there’s any value left in Lloyds Banking Group…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

7 moves I’ve just made in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

I've been harvesting some gains recently in my Stocks and Shares ISA. Here are the four names I've been buying…

Read more »

Tabletop model of a bear sat on desk in front of monitors showing stock charts
Investing Articles

How on earth is this FTSE 100 stock up 319% in 2025?

| John Fieldsend

It's been a barnstormer of a year for FTSE 100 stocks, but one unheralded mining firm is massively outperforming the…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price double in 2026?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price remains one of the FTSE 100's best performers. Royston Wild asks if the engineer can do…

Read more »