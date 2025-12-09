Member Login

I’m targeting £11,363 a year in retirement from £20,000 in Aviva shares!

£20,000 invested in Aviva shares could make me £11,363 in annual retirement income from this FTSE 100 passive income investment gem’s 7% forecast yield!

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Aviva (LSE: AV) shares are down 8% from their 12 November one-year traded high of £6.98. This has pushed the yield on 2024’s 35.7p dividend up to 5.6%, compared to the current 3.1% FTSE 100 average.

It is because yields move in the opposite direction to price if the annual dividend stays the same. But analysts forecast that dividend will be raised.

So, how much could I make from my £20,000 holding in the firm?

Are these forecasts solid?

Aviva has increased its dividends in each of the past three years – from 31p in 2022 to 35.7p in 2024. This generated average annual dividend yields of 7%, 7.7%, and 7.6%.

The engine behind these gains for Aviva – as with any firm — has been earnings growth. And these jumped nearly 30% over the three years.

A risk to them moving forward is any failure to integrate Direct Line optimally. Aviva expects £225m in cost synergies and £500m in capital synergies from the deal completed in July.

However, analysts forecast that the investment and insurance giant’s earnings will grow by a standout 18.4% a year to end-2027.

Do recent results support the view?

The firm’s H1 2025 results published on 14 August saw operating profit up 22% year on year to £1.068bn.

Its Wealth division’s assets under management rose 6% to £209bn, extending its position as the number one UK player. Meanwhile, its General Insurance premiums jumped 7% to £6.29bn, and its Health division’s premiums rose 14% to £1bn.

Aviva now expects an operating profit of £2bn by 2026.

These positive threads carried through into its Q3 trading update of 13 November. General Insurance premiums rose 12% to £10bn, and Wealth net flows increased 7.7%.

The firm added that it is on track to surpass its 2025 £2bn operating profit target early. As such, it has raised its 2025 target to ‘around £2.2bn’.

Positively as well, this includes around £150m from the integration of Direct Line.

How much dividend income can I make?

Based on its projected strong earnings growth analysts expect Aviva’s dividends to rise to 41.5p next year and 44.7p in 2027.

These would generate respective yields of 6.5% and 7% on the current share price.

On that 7% yield, my £20,000 holding in the firm would make me £20,193 in dividends after 10 years. This is also provided that these payouts are reinvested back into the stock.

This is a standard investment practice known as ‘dividend compounding’ – similar to leaving savings to accrue in a bank account.

After 30 years on the same basis, this would rise to £142,330, although I have to remember that 30 years is a long time and dividends can go down as well as up during such a period. This would give a total value to the holding of £162,330 (including my £20,000 initial investment).

And that would pay me £11,363 a year in dividend income that I could use in my retirement.

My investment view

Given its strong earnings growth outlook and forecast rising dividend yield, I will be adding to my holding very soon.

That said, other high-yielding stocks with excellent earnings growth prospects have also caught my eye recently.

