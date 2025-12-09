Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Did Donald Trump just deliver fantastic news for Nvidia stock?

Did Donald Trump just deliver fantastic news for Nvidia stock?

With artificial intelligence chip sales set to resume in China, is Nvidia stock worth looking at while it’s trading under $200?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. As well as contributing more than 1,700 articles for The Motley Fool UK, he has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
Tariffs and Global Economic Supply Chains

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After an astonishing three-year return of 1,000%, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock appears to be at a bit of a crossroads.

In particular, investors have started to worry about the mammoth costs associated with the AI infrastructure buildout, as well as rising competition from some of Nvidia’s customers, especially Google.

Then there are concerns about the circularity of some financial deals announced by Nvidia, stoking fears of a dangerous AI bubble. On top of this, investors are getting skittish about high overall market valuations.

Yet Nvidia shareholders got some positive news yesterday (8 December) from President Trump. In a Truth Social post, he wrote: “I have informed President Xi, of China, that the United States will allow Nvidia to ship its H200 products to approved customers in China…President Xi responded positively!

As in the US, there’s also an AI arms race going on in China. So this lifting of export restrictions to China could result in billions in extra quarterly sales for Nvidia.

As I write though, the Nvidia share price is up just 1% in today’s pre-market. Why is it not surging higher?

The H200

As a reminder, the H200 is a special Nvidia AI chip for China. It’s not as powerful as the firm’s current Blackwell chip, but it’s no slouch. In fact, it’s reportedly almost six times more powerful than the previous dumbed-down H20 China chip.

In theory then, demand for this should be high from Chinese tech firms. However, there are a few caveats.

One is that China imposed its own restrictions on Nvidia’s modified chips earlier this year, with Chinese tech firms reportedly told to cancel orders. This was to accelerate the development of China’s domestic AI industry.

So, has anything really changed there? Will orders actually flood in from China? This can’t be guaranteed, in my opinion, as tech giants in China are unlikely to risk the wrath of regulators by suddenly loading up on US technology.

Another thing worth mentioning is that the US government will collect a 25% fee on sales. That’s actually higher than the 15% levy originally proposed in August! So Nvidia will presumably have to take a margin hit on these H200 chips or raise prices in China.

Finally, Trump wrote that the H200 will only be shipped to “approved customers in China, and other Countries, under conditions that allow for continued strong National Security“.

This tells us there will still be restrictions, certainly for military applications. But also probably for specific Chinese firms like Huawei Technologies (the most successful domestic challenger to Nvidia).

Colossal revenue growth

So, while this news is positive for Nvidia shareholders, and will surely lead to some China sales, it’s unclear whether it will move the needle financially.

After all, the company is already expected to post a colossal $316bn in revenue for its fiscal 2027 year (ending January 2027). That would represent enormous year-on-year growth of 48%.

For a company that’s already the world’s largest by market cap, that’s unheard of. And yet the stock trades at just 25 times next year’s forecast earnings.

At this valuation, I think the stock is worth considering as part of a diversified portfolio.

Ben McPoland has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

With single-digit P/E ratios, here are 3 of the FTSE 100’s cheapest-looking shares!

| John Fieldsend

Only a few FTSE 100 shares are trading at single digit-multiples of earnings! And our Foolish author has highlighted what…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to earn a £33,333 passive income?

| Royston Wild

Discover how to target a five-figure passive income in a Stocks and Shares ISA -- and a top 7.6%-yielding dividend…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Market Movers

£20,000 of British American Tobacco shares could generate dividends of…

| Royston Wild

British American Tobacco shares are tipped to deliver more huge dividends over the next three years. Does this make them…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock’s up 98% since April. Is that a warning?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock's almost doubled in a matter of months -- but our writer struggles to rationalise that in terms of…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares are up 17% this year. Is it too late to invest?

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 index of leading British blue-chip shares is up by close to a fifth since the start of…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

What would $1,000 invested in Berkshire Hathaway shares when Warren Buffett took over be worth now?

| Christopher Ruane

Just how good has Warren Buffett been in driving up the value of Berkshire Hathaway shares in over six decades…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Investors can target £22,491 in passive income from £20,000 in this FTSE dividend gem

| Simon Watkins

This ultra-high-yielding FTSE gem’s dividend is forecast to rise even higher in the coming years, driving high passive income flows…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

After Qatar cuts its stake in Sainsbury’s, is its share price now a great short-term risk/long-term reward play?

| Simon Watkins

Sainsbury’s share price slid after Qatar cut its stake, but with a new activist investor at the helm, does it…

Read more »