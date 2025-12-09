Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » British billionaire has 61% of his hedge fund in these 3 S&P 500 stocks 

British billionaire has 61% of his hedge fund in these 3 S&P 500 stocks 

This world-class hedge fund manager only invests in companies with extremely wide moats. Which three S&P 500 stocks currently dominate his portfolio?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. As well as contributing more than 1,700 articles for The Motley Fool UK, he has been managing his own ISA and SIPP portfolios for over a decade, focusing on high-quality companies benefitting from powerful growth trends. His favourite investing quote comes from Peter Lynch: “The real key to making money in stocks is not to get scared out of them.”
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The S&P 500 offers investors 500 opportunities to build a beautifully balanced portfolio. From tech titans to old-school industries, the index has everything under the sun to achieve true diversification. 

However, billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist Sir Chris Hohn doesn’t bother with any of that. He concentrates capital into a small handful of companies (just nine at the end of the third quarter). 

Yet this strategy has worked wonders. Since 2003, his fund — The Children’s Investment Fund (TCI) — has delivered annualised returns in the ballpark of 18%-20% (net of fees). 

So how has he achieved these world-class returns? 

A strategy honed over decades

On one level, Hohn’s strategy is very simple. It can be boiled down to this: he hates competition (his words). 

As such, the hedge fund manager prefers to invest in monopolies or duopolies. That is, he chooses companies operating in industries with such high barriers to entry that he can be almost certain they’ll still be around in 20-30 years. 

TCI’s portfolio reflects this, as we can see below. These nine are extreme high-moat companies (many act like tool booths). 

What the firm doesEffective monopoly / duopoly?
Alphabet Search, Android, YouTubeGoogle Search has 90%+ share
Canadian National RailwayFreight railway spanning Canada–US routesPart of the Canadian rail duopoly
Canadian Pacific Kansas CityRailroad connecting Canada, the US, and MexicoOther half of the Canadian rail duopoly
FerrovialGlobal infrastructure (toll roads, airport stakes)Assets can be local monopolies
General ElectricGE Aerospace; designs and services jet enginesWidebody engine duopoly
Microsoft Cloud, enterprise software, AICloud is an oligopoly (Azure–AWS–Google)
Moody’sCredit ratingsDuopoly
S&P GlobalCredit ratings, indicesRatings duopoly
Visa (NYSE: V)Global payments networkDuopoly with Mastercard

Another thing worth mentioning is that, unlike most other hedge fund managers, Hohn’s truly long-term in his outlook. This chimes with the Foolish investing philosophy espoused by The Motley Fool.

The average holding period of the TCI portfolio is eight years (and counting). 

High conviction

As we can see below, Hohn has an incredible 61% of the portfolio in just three S&P 500 stocks (General Electric, Visa, and Microsoft). 

Weighting
General Electric27.12%
Visa18.18%
Microsoft16.31%
Moody’s12.03%
S&P Global10.33%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City7.05%
Alphabet3.51%
Canadian National Railway3.36%
Ferrovial2.11%

Yet TCI looks to be on course for another positive year of performance. Because GE is up 72.2% so far in 2025, while Ferrovial and Alphabet have soared 41.3% and 65.1% respectively. Microsoft is also contributing, with a 16.5% increase. 

However, Visa’s only up 3.4%, thereby lagging the S&P 500 by some distance. This is perhaps a little surprising. After all, its business model — where it takes a cut of the hundreds of billions of annual transactions processed through its network — is incredibly powerful.

One thing that might be hanging over the stock is regulatory concerns. Earlier this year, European regulators intensified an antitrust investigation into Visa’s fee structure and how it may be burdening European retailers. This may one day result in fee reductions that negatively impact margins. 

That said, Visa’s probably one company that could take a margin hit and still be an attractive stock to own. In fiscal 2025, its capital-light model generated a mind-blowing 50% net margin! 

Worldwide, there are 4.8bn Visa cards in use, with over 150m+ merchant locations accepting them. This creates a massive network effect. And as card transactions continue to replace cash around the world, Visa’s poised for further steady long-term growth. 

The stock’s down 12.5% since June, putting it on a not-too-demanding forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27. 

At this price, I think investors should consider buying the dip in Visa. Just maybe not the hefty 18.2% portfolio weighting Chris Hohn runs with!

Ben McPoland has positions in Visa. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Mastercard, Microsoft, and Visa. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

With single-digit P/E ratios, here are 3 of the FTSE 100’s cheapest-looking shares!

| John Fieldsend

Only a few FTSE 100 shares are trading at single digit-multiples of earnings! And our Foolish author has highlighted what…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

How much do you need in an ISA to earn a £33,333 passive income?

| Royston Wild

Discover how to target a five-figure passive income in a Stocks and Shares ISA -- and a top 7.6%-yielding dividend…

Read more »

Tariffs and Global Economic Supply Chains
Investing Articles

Did Donald Trump just deliver fantastic news for Nvidia stock?

| Ben McPoland

With artificial intelligence chip sales set to resume in China, is Nvidia stock worth looking at while it's trading under…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Market Movers

£20,000 of British American Tobacco shares could generate dividends of…

| Royston Wild

British American Tobacco shares are tipped to deliver more huge dividends over the next three years. Does this make them…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Tesla stock’s up 98% since April. Is that a warning?

| Christopher Ruane

Tesla stock's almost doubled in a matter of months -- but our writer struggles to rationalise that in terms of…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 shares are up 17% this year. Is it too late to invest?

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 index of leading British blue-chip shares is up by close to a fifth since the start of…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

What would $1,000 invested in Berkshire Hathaway shares when Warren Buffett took over be worth now?

| Christopher Ruane

Just how good has Warren Buffett been in driving up the value of Berkshire Hathaway shares in over six decades…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Investors can target £22,491 in passive income from £20,000 in this FTSE dividend gem

| Simon Watkins

This ultra-high-yielding FTSE gem’s dividend is forecast to rise even higher in the coming years, driving high passive income flows…

Read more »