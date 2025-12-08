Member Login

Home » Investing Articles » Are easyJet shares the greatest bargain on the FTSE 100?

Are easyJet shares the greatest bargain on the FTSE 100?

easyJet delivers three years of continuous profit growth, yet its share price continues to struggle. Is this FTSE 100 stock a screaming buy?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam. “We never can be sure of an outcome, but I think we can get the odds on our side by understanding where we are in the cycle.” - Howard Marks
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face

Image source: Getty Images

Over the last 12 months, the FTSE 100 has been firing on all cylinders, delivering a jaw-dropping 20.5% total gain. That’s almost three times the usual 8% the UK’s flagship index typically produces. However, sadly, not every business was able to share in this triumph.

Among the list of underperformers lies easyJet (LSE:EZJ), which has actually seen its market-cap shrink by almost 10% since December 2024. As a result, the airline stock is now trading at a seemingly dirt cheap forward price-to-earnings ratio of 6.9 – one of the lowest in the entire index.

Is this a screaming buying opportunity? Or a warning for investors to stay away?

A potential bargain?

Despite what the downward trajectory of easyJet shares suggests, the group’s latest results were actually pretty encouraging.

During its 2025 fiscal year (end in September), the group delivered 9% top-line revenue growth paired with a similar increase in pre-tax profits reaching £665m. In fact, 2025 marked easyJet’s third consecutive year of earnings growth, putting it firmly on track to reach its medium-term target of £1bn.

There are a lot of factors at work here. But a big source of this success originates from its easyJet Holidays segment, which expanded by an impressive 27%. This was driven by a combination of higher demand from new customers as well as upward adjustment in prices for package holidays, resulting in an impressive 32% jump in pre-tax profits to £250m.

That’s notably ahead of expectations. And management has subsequently raised its medium-term target to £450m in pre-tax profits by September 2030.

Combining all this with a continued increase in seat capacity and higher passenger volumes, the business seems to be performing admirably right now. So why is the share price still struggling to take off?

What’s going on with easyJet?

Even with the solid progress made, analysts have flagged several uncertainties surrounding this low-cost carrier. Economic volatility across Europe could be an early warning sign of an incoming slowdown in discretionary consumer spending. And historically, that’s meant lower demand for holidays.

At the same time, management’s warned that profit margins for its 2026 fiscal year are likely to face some pressure as a result of wage inflation, increases in environmental levies, ongoing aircraft maintenance, and higher airport charges. That’s despite the group’s efforts in delivering operational efficiencies.

The combination of demand uncertainty and rising operating costs is understandably making investors nervous. And easyJet isn’t the only short-haul airline stock suffering as a result, with Wizz Air Holdings also taking a similar tumble.

The bottom line

While the group’s medium-to-long-term potential remains promising, the company faces a lot of near-term headwinds that are introducing considerable uncertainty. Management’s established a large hedging position for fuel next year that should help protect the bottom line from sudden price spikes.

But with little recourse against other cost increases, and fierce competition limiting its ability to pass on costs to customers, this FTSE 100 stock may not be a terrific investment to consider after all, even with a seemingly dirt-cheap share price. Fortunately, there are plenty of other undervalued opportunities to explore.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

