Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Can the Rolls-Royce share price do it again in 2026?

Can the Rolls-Royce share price do it again in 2026?

Can the Rolls-Royce share price do it again? The FTSE 100 company has been a star performer in recent years — is our writer ready to buy?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Rolls-Royce's Pearl 10X engine series

Image source: Rolls-Royce plc

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been a phenomenal few years for aeronautical engineer Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR). The shares were among the best-performing on the FSTE 100 over the past several years. Yet, even coming into 2025 with that track record, they have done brilliantly again. The Rolls-Royce share price is up 86% since the turn of the year.

Not only have the shares had stunning momentum in recent years, but the business performance has also been impressive.

Missed opportunities

As 2024 loomed, I thought to myself, “should I buy Rolls-Royce shares?” and decided against it, missing out on a year of massive growth.

As 2025 loomed, I thought the same thing, again did nothing – and again missed out on a storming performance.

Now, with 2026 on the horizon and eyeing the five-year Rolls-Royce share price gain of 741%, I am (surprise, surprise) asking myself the same question.

Could now be the time for me to add some Rolls-Royce shares to my portfolio?

Price does not look unjustifiable

Looking at an aeroplane’s vapour trail does not necessarily indicate where it will go next. It can change course.

The same is true for share prices. Rolls-Royce’s excellent performance in recent years is no assurance of what may come next.

However, what I do find interesting is that despite that 741% gain over five years, today’s Rolls-Royce share price-to-earnings ratio is 16.

That is not a screaming bargain. But I also do not think it is necessarily expensive for a proven blue-chip business with ongoing growth prospects.

Lots to look forward to

In recent years (and again this year), Rolls-Royce has raised its medium-term outlook. It has also consistently delivered on its financial targets, boosting City confidence in the company’s management.

Just a few weeks ago, it affirmed its full-year 2025 outlook of £3.1bn-£3.2bn in underlying operating profit and £3.0bn-£3.1bn in free cash flow.

With demand buoyant in civil aviation and defence, plus resilient long-term demand in power systems, all three of Rolls-Royce’s business divisions have the wind at their back.

Add to that the company’s sharpened financial discipline of recent years and focus on financial delivery and I see the investment case as strong.

Staying on the sidelines

So on that basis, I reckon the Rolls-Royce share price could continue its upwards march in 2026.

Still, there are a couple of things that put me off investing, meaning I will stay on the sidelines for now.

One is, ironically, how well the share has been doing.

Part of that is undoubtedly about business performance but some of it is also momentum. Momentum can suddenly change, even when a business does well.

Accordingly I see a risk that the Rolls-Royce share price could be hammered even if the company slightly disappoints the market in any way.

Another risk that concerns me is the prospect of any slowdown in civil aviation demand. That has been high in recent years, but geopolitical spats and tightening consumer budgets could potentially lead to a slowdown.

The industry occasionally also gets blindsided by dramatic overnight demand falls that are unforeseen, as during the pandemic and after terrorist attacks.

Bearing those risks in mind, I am not going to be buying Rolls-Royce shares as we head towards 2026.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

After huge gains for S&P 500 tech stocks in 2025, here are 4 moves I’m making to protect my ISA and SIPP

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Gains from S&P tech stocks have boosted Edward Sheldon’s retirement accounts this year. Here’s what he’s doing now to reduce…

Read more »

View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.
Investing Articles

With a 3.2% yield, has the FTSE 100 become a wasteland for passive income investors?

| Stephen Wright

With dividend yields where they are at the moment, should passive income investors take a look at the bond market…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Should I add this dynamic FTSE 250 newcomer to my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

At first sight, a UK bank that’s joining the FTSE 250 isn’t anything to get excited by. But beneath the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in BT shares 3 months ago is now worth

| Harvey Jones

BT shares have been volatile lately and Harvey Jones is wondering whether now is a good time to buy the…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

After a 66% fall, this under-the-radar growth stock looks like brilliant value to me

| Stephen Wright

Undervalued growth stocks can be outstanding investments. And Stephen Wright thinks he has one in a company analysts seem to…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

Don’t ‘save’ for retirement! Invest in dirt cheap UK shares to aim for a better lifestyle

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing in high-quality and undervalued UK shares could deliver far better results when building wealth for retirement. Here's how.

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

1 growth and 1 income stock to kickstart a passive income stream

| Mark Hartley

Diversification is key to achieving sustainable passive income. Mark Hartley details two broadly different stocks for beginners.

Read more »

ISA coins
Investing Articles

How to aim for a £12k second income starting with a 20k ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

With inflation and taxes on the rise, having a tax-free second income is now more important than ever. Zaven Boyrazian…

Read more »