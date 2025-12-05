Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Was I wrong about Barclays shares, up 196%?

Was I wrong about Barclays shares, up 196%?

Our writer has watched Barclays shares nearly triple in five years, but stayed on the sidelines. Is he now ready to make a move?

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been an incredible few years for shareholders in many leading British banks. Take Barclays (LSE: BARC) as an example. Barclays shares have grown 196% over the past five years. Despite that, they continue to trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.

The bank is not alone.

In fact, rival Natwest has done even better. Its share price has risen 240% over the past five years. Yet it is still only 10 times earnings. Its yield of 4% is just over double Barclays’ dividend yield.

So, have I missed out by not owning any bank shares in recent years?

Why I have avoided UK banks

Although I was not invested in Barclays, I did hold some Natwest shares at one point in recent years.

I sold and made a profit I was happy with at the time but that looks modest given the longer-term performance of the share in the time since.

It is always easy as an investor to look back on actions taken (or avoided) and think ‘if only…’.

However, that does not mean it is not still a useful exercise.

Was I wrong to avoid Barclays shares in recent years? Certainly my main concern – that a widespread economic downturn could hurt profits at UK banks – has not come to pass in the way I feared it might. Or, at least, not yet.

Ongoing risks to the banking sector

Still, that does not necessarily mean I was wrong.

I took an investing decision based on the information I had at the time, my own risk tolerance, and my assessment of risks. Looking back, I think that decision was valid, even though Barclays shares have done brilliantly in recent years.

What about now? After all, the valuation still looks fairly attractive and Barclays has demonstrated its resilience.

It has a strong brand, large international customer base, and is massively profitable.

In short, even now, I remain wary. Why? The same reason as in recent years. I fear the risk of a fallout from any large-scale international downturn.

Learning from the past

Am I simply being obtuse?

After all, people who put money into Barclays shares five years ago and have done nothing since have more than tripled their money (once dividends are taken into account).

The reason I think my position makes sense is a long memory. The 2008 financial crisis saw British banking shares lose value on a grand scale.

Despite their rise, Barclays shares are still nowhere near their level back in 2007. And even that was just a fraction of where they had stood five years earlier in 2002.

Banking can be a very profitable business, but it carries sizeable risks when the economy goes into a steep downturn.

I still see that as a risk – and Barclays’ large investment banking arm gives it more international exposure than more domestically focussed rivals like Natwest.

So, given my ongoing concern about weakness in the global economy, I will continue to avoid the share.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Here’s how much passive income someone could earn maxing out their ISA allowance for 5 years

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers how someone might spend a few years building up their Stocks and Shares ISA to try and…

Read more »

Wall Street sign in New York City
Investing Articles

Up 17% in 2025, can the S&P 500 power on into 2026?

| Christopher Ruane

Why has the S&P 500 done so well this year against a backdrop of multiple challenges? Our writer explains --…

Read more »

National Grid engineers at a substation
Investing Articles

National Grid shares are up 19% in 2025. Why?

| Christopher Ruane

National Grid shares have risen by almost a fifth this year. So much for it being a sleepy utility! Should…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Here are the potential dividend earnings from buying 1,000 Aviva shares for the next decade

| Christopher Ruane

Aviva has a juicy dividend -- but what might come next? Our writer digs into what the coming decade could…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Just released: our top 3 small-cap stocks to consider buying in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Is the unloved Aston Martin share price about to do a Rolls-Royce?

| Harvey Jones

The Aston Martin share price has inflicted a world of pain on Harvey Jones, but he isn't giving up hope…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

How much do you need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to raise 1.7 children?

| James Beard

After discovering the cost of raising a child, James Beard explains why he thinks a Stocks and Shares ISA is…

Read more »

smiling couple holding champagne glasses and looking at camera at home with christmas tree
Investing Articles

A Santa rally could take the FTSE 100 to 10,000 and beyond!

| John Fieldsend

If the FTSE 100 enjoys yet another big Santa rally then the long-awaited and tantalisingly close 10,000 mark could be…

Read more »