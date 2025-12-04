Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » Rolls-Royce shares are down 12% from their highs. Should those who don’t own them consider buying now?

Rolls-Royce shares are down 12% from their highs. Should those who don’t own them consider buying now?

Over the last few months, Rolls-Royce shares have experienced some weakness. Is this a buying opportunity for those who missed the huge rally?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Front view of aircraft in flight.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) shares have been a phenomenal investment in recent years. Recently, however, they’ve experienced a pullback – currently they’re trading about 12% below their highs.

Is now the time for those who don’t own Rolls to consider buying? Let’s discuss.

Firing on all cylinders

It’s no secret that Rolls-Royce has momentum today. Thanks to a brilliant transformation by CEO Tufin Erginbilgiç, the company is firing on all cylinders.

In mid-November, for example, the company told investors that it’s expecting underlying operating profit of between £3.1bn and £3.2bn and free cash flow of between £3.0bn and £3.1bn for 2025 (despite continued supply chain challenges).

Last year, underlying operating profit came in at £2.5bn while free cash flow was £2.4bn. So, profitability and cash flow are clearly heading in the right direction.

We are continuing to progress our transformation programme, delivering profitable growth, and further strengthening our balance sheet.
Erginbilgiç in November

Looking beyond this operational momentum, one thing I like about the company from an investment perspective is that it has multiple growth drivers. Not only is there the expanding civil aerospace engine market but there’s also the fast-growing defence and nuclear markets.

The latter two markets look particularly interesting to me. With NATO countries set to spend more on defence, and both governments and corporations looking to use nuclear power, Rolls-Royce should have plenty of growth opportunities in the years ahead.

An expensive stock

Of course, just because a company has growth potential doesn’t mean it will be a good investment. We need to look at its valuation.

This is where things become a little less clear with Rolls-Royce.

Because despite the recent share price fall, the company’s valuation is still very high. Currently, the forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 32 using next year’s earnings per share forecast.

To put that in perspective, that’s higher than the forward-looking P/E ratios on six of the Magnificent 7 tech stocks. Of those stocks, only Tesla has a higher earnings multiple.

Given that high multiple, there’s a chance that returns from here may not be that great. Note that the dividend yield is only 0.9% so investors shouldn’t expect much in the way of income from the stock.

It’s worth pointing out that earlier this week, Jorg Stratmann, the CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG sold around £2m worth of stock. Would he have sold that much stock if he thought the share price was going higher in the near term?

Better opportunities in the market?

Weighing everything up, my take on Rolls-Royce is that it could be worth a closer look while it’s down 12%. If an investor is really desperate to get exposure to the stock, now could be the time to consider having a nibble.

But I certainly wouldn’t load up on it at current levels – the valuation doesn’t leave much room for error (eg, a slowdown in one of its markets). Right now, there are a lot of other stocks in the market that appear to have more potential.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

A £1,878 yearly passive income needs this much in a Stocks and Shares ISA…

| John Fieldsend

How much is needed in a Stocks and Shares ISA to deliver reliable passive income for years and decades? Our…

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I pick dividend shares to target a £20k retirement income

| Mark Hartley

Are you considering using the stock market to supplement your retirement income? Our writer examines how dividend shares can help…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the 10 best UK shares to invest in. Here’s what it said…

| Mark Hartley

Our writer recently got an unexpected burst of inspiration from an AI chatbot -- but is its choice of UK…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how that could be used to aim for a £23,657 annual second income

| Christopher Ruane

How could someone with a spare £20k to invest aim to earn more than that amount as a second income…

Read more »

Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in UK stocks to effectively double your State Pension?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how much investors would need in a portfolio of UK stocks to get…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Dividend Shares

Check out this powerful passive income share for 2026

| Cliff D'Arcy

The great thing about passive income is that I don't have to work to earn it. Making money while I…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

Near a 13-year low, are 103p Taylor Wimpey shares as cheap as it gets?

| John Fieldsend

Taylor Wimpey shares are changing hands near their lowest value since 2012. Here are three reasons why a turnaround might…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a second income of over £10k?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith gets the calculator out and crunches the numbers while looking at specific stocks that could help yield a…

Read more »