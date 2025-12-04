Member Login

Share your opinion and earn yourself a free Motley Fool premium report!

We are looking for Fools to join a 75 minute online independent market research forum on 15th / 16th December.

To find out more and express your interest please click here

Home » Investing Articles » How much do you need to invest in UK stocks to effectively double your State Pension?

How much do you need to invest in UK stocks to effectively double your State Pension?

Harvey Jones crunches the numbers to show how much investors would need in a portfolio of UK stocks to get a handsome second income in retirement.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times, The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent and Independent on Sunday, The Guardian and The Observer. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express newspapers, and write for newspaper website Express.co.uk. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Front view of a young couple walking down terraced Street in Whitley Bay in the north-east of England they are heading into the town centre and deciding which shops to go to they are also holding hands and carrying bags over their shoulders.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

UK stocks remain my favourite way of building a long-term passive income, because they combine share price growth potential with generous dividends as well. I’m looking to build a big enough portfolio to effectively double what I get from the State Pension, by targeting a spread of dividend-paying FTSE 100 shares.

The full new State Pension is set to hit £12,548 a year from April 2026, after the planned 4.8% triple lock increase. So how much would an investor need in their Stocks and Shares ISA or Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) to double that income?

Building enough capital

One way to calculate that is to use the 4% safe withdrawal rate, which suggests if an investor draws that percentage of their pot each year, it should never run dry. Using that, generating £12,548 of annual income requires £313,700. It’s a big number, but it’s achievable, especially if people start early enough.

Let’s say somebody already has £30,000 in their ISA or SIPP. They then invest another £100 a month and everything grows at an average annual rate of 7%. After 30 years, they’d have £350,000.

They might not even need that much. Plenty of UK stocks currently yield 5%, 6%, 7% or more. With a 5% average yield, the capital needed to secure the same £12,548 income falls to around £250,960. At 6%, they need just £209,133.

BP shares have a juicy yield

Oil giant BP (LSE: BP.) has been in demand among dividend investors for decades, but the last 15 years have been bumpy, starting with the Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010. Concerns over fossil fuels have intensififed, and the company’s shift towards renewables didn’t pan out. The pandemic crushed demand, then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent prices soaring before retreating.

Today, oil trades at around $62 a barrel, some way below recent peaks. BP can make a profit at roughly $40, and there’s a chance it might have to test that. The International Energy Agency recently cut its oil demand forecasts for both this year and next, citing slower growth in China, Brazil and India, and escalating trade tensions and tariffs. It’s also forecast a surge in supply, triggering talk of an oil glut.

Yet the BP share price has defied the gloom to rise around 20% over the past year, with most of that coming in recent months. Plus there’s income too from dividends, with a trailing yield of around 5.4%.

A handsome rate of dividend income

The company still generates solid profits, posting $2.21bn in Q3 against forecasts of $2.02bn. Management has continued share buybacks too, with another $750m planned in Q4. Energy stocks tend to be cyclical. I think BP is worth considering today, but with a long-term view, to allow events to swing back in its favour.

Relying on one company never makes sense. I prefer building a basket of 10 to 15 stocks across different industries to smooth volatility and keep income flowing. The FTSE 100 boasts plenty more firms with higher yields than BP, and many look less risky to me. Matching the State Pension is only a starting point. With time, discipline and diversification, investors can build far more substantial income stream for retirement.

Harvey Jones has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

A £1,878 yearly passive income needs this much in a Stocks and Shares ISA…

| John Fieldsend

How much is needed in a Stocks and Shares ISA to deliver reliable passive income for years and decades? Our…

Read more »

Tŵr Mawr lighthouse (meaning "great tower" in Welsh), on Ynys Llanddwyn on Anglesey, Wales, marks the western entrance to the Menai Strait.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I pick dividend shares to target a £20k retirement income

| Mark Hartley

Are you considering using the stock market to supplement your retirement income? Our writer examines how dividend shares can help…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT for the 10 best UK shares to invest in. Here’s what it said…

| Mark Hartley

Our writer recently got an unexpected burst of inspiration from an AI chatbot -- but is its choice of UK…

Read more »

Rear view image depicting a senior man in his 70s sitting on a bench leading down to the iconic Seven Sisters cliffs on the coastline of East Sussex, UK. The man is wearing casual clothing - blue denim jeans, a red checked shirt, navy blue gilet. The man is having a rest from hiking and his hiking pole is leaning up against the bench.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how that could be used to aim for a £23,657 annual second income

| Christopher Ruane

How could someone with a spare £20k to invest aim to earn more than that amount as a second income…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares are down 12% from their highs. Should those who don’t own them consider buying now?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Over the last few months, Rolls-Royce shares have experienced some weakness. Is this a buying opportunity for those who missed…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Dividend Shares

Check out this powerful passive income share for 2026

| Cliff D'Arcy

The great thing about passive income is that I don't have to work to earn it. Making money while I…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

Near a 13-year low, are 103p Taylor Wimpey shares as cheap as it gets?

| John Fieldsend

Taylor Wimpey shares are changing hands near their lowest value since 2012. Here are three reasons why a turnaround might…

Read more »

Close-up of a woman holding modern polymer ten, twenty and fifty pound notes.
Dividend Shares

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for a second income of over £10k?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith gets the calculator out and crunches the numbers while looking at specific stocks that could help yield a…

Read more »